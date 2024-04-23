High-pressure washer HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36 kW
With an enormous heating output of 36 kW, our electrically heated HDS E 8/16-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner is the most powerful model in its class. With EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
Where exhaust gases are undesirable or even legally prohibited, our electrically heated hot water high-pressure cleaners are the machines of choice. With a heating output of 36 kW, the HDS E 8/16-4 M is the most powerful machine in its class and yet extremely energy efficient at the same time. This efficiency is made possible by, amongst other things, our patented eco!efficiency mode, which reduces the work temperature from the maximum 85°C to 60°C, as well as the new boiler insulation, which reduces the power consumption of the machine by 40% in stand-by mode. The high work temperature of up to 85°C is especially advantageous for greasy and oily dirt, where a temperature of up to 80°C can be maintained in continuous operation thanks to Servo Control. Further innovations from Kärcher, such as the EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make work easy for operators and users: While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity.
Features and benefits
Highly energy efficient, for high cost savings
- Highly effective insulating material saves up to 40% energy in stand-by mode.
- Unique eco!efficiency mode.
Particularly high work temperature
- Large water reservoir (max. 85°C).
- Up to 58°C in continuous operation under full load or 80°C with Servo Control.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Servo control
- For delivering a significantly higher water temperature to the accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|300 - 760
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 160 / 3 - 16
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 58 - max. 85
|Connected load (kW)
|41,5
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Heating output (kW)
|36
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|123,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|134,5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1330 x 750 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Exhaust-free electric heating
- Control bar with display light
- Pressure switch-off
- 2 cleaning agent tanks
- Servo control
Application areas
- Electrically heated hot water high-pressure cleaner for exhaust-free operation in indoor areas