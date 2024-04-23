High-pressure washer HDS 12/18-4 SX
Fitted with a built-in hose reel and 20 m pressure hose, the HDS 12/18-4 SX hot water high-pressure cleaner offers sophisticated equipment and easy handling.
This hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher's new Super Class stands out from the crowd thanks to its variety of equipment, excellent performance and efficiency. For example, the HDS 12/18-4 SX has an integrated hose reel with 20 metre high pressure hose. Some of the features that deliver the outstanding cleaning results include the patented nozzle technology, ceramic piston, turbo blower, increased pump efficiency and application-optimised accessories. Furthermore, the innovative eco!efficiency mode and other performance features, such as a precise detergent dosing unit and optimised burner engineering, ensure maximum efficiency and environmentally friendly operation of a machine whose simplicity of use and high mobility makes life really easy for its users. All maintenance and service work is also easy, thanks to easily retrievable operating data and easy to access components.
Features and benefits
High efficiency
- In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow.
- The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation.
Reliability
- The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibration and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
- Machine operational data (duration of use and required service intervals) can be retrieved.
Maximum efficiency
- Proven and highly efficient burner technology.
- 4-pole electric motor with 3-piston axial pump.
- Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
Storage
- Handy for left-handed and right-handed people.
- Precise dosing valve ensures low consumption.
Detergent dosing
- Easy to switch between detergent tank 1 and 2.
- Automatic rinsing at zero position.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|600 - 1200
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 180 / 3 - 18
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Consumption of heating oil or gas at full load (kg/h)
|7,7
|Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
|6,2
|Connected load (kW)
|8,4
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|184
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|196
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1330 x 750 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 20 m
- High-pressure hose type: Longlife
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Servo control
Equipment
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Pressure switch-off
- Pole reverse plug (3~)
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- Service electronics with LED display
- 2 cleaning agent tanks
- Dry-running protection
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities