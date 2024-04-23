High-pressure washer HDS 13/20-4 SX
HDS 13/20-4 SX: the most powerful hot water high-pressure cleaner in the Super Class is equipped with an integrated hose reel incl. 20 m hose.
Impressive performance and comprehensive equipment characterise the HDS 13/20-4 SX hot water high-pressure cleaner from the HDS Super Class by Kärcher. Our top model has an integrated hose reel including a 20-metre high-pressure hose. The EASY!Force HP trigger gun uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero. At the same time the HDS 13/20-4 SX works very efficiently and economically thanks to intelligent innovations such as eco!efficiency mode, the precise detergent dosing unit or the optimised burner engineering. The clever mobility concept with two steering rollers/castors, large rubber wheels, ergonomic push handle and many more useful details makes the very robust and easy-to-use machine simple to transport.
Features and benefits
High efficiency
- In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow.
- The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation.
Reliability
- The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibration and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Maximum efficiency
- Proven and highly efficient burner technology.
- 4-pole electric motor with 3-piston axial pump.
- Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
Storage
- Spacious storage compartment, e.g. for detergents, gloves or tools.
- Handy for left-handed and right-handed people.
Detergent dosing
- Precise dosing valve ensures low consumption.
- Easy to switch between detergent tank 1 and 2.
- Automatic rinsing at zero position.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|600 - 1300
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 200 / 3 - 20
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Consumption of heating oil or gas at full load (kg/h)
|8,3
|Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
|6,6
|Connected load (kW)
|9,3
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|195
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|207
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1330 x 750 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 20 m
- High-pressure hose type: Longlife
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Servo control
Equipment
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Pressure switch-off
- Option for the 2 spray lance operation
- Pole reverse plug (3~)
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- Service electronics with LED display
- 2 cleaning agent tanks
- Dry-running protection
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities