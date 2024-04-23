Impressive performance and comprehensive equipment characterise the HDS 13/20-4 SX hot water high-pressure cleaner from the HDS Super Class by Kärcher. Our top model has an integrated hose reel including a 20-metre high-pressure hose. The EASY!Force HP trigger gun uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero. At the same time the HDS 13/20-4 SX works very efficiently and economically thanks to intelligent innovations such as eco!efficiency mode, the precise detergent dosing unit or the optimised burner engineering. The clever mobility concept with two steering rollers/castors, large rubber wheels, ergonomic push handle and many more useful details makes the very robust and easy-to-use machine simple to transport.