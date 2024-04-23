High-pressure washer HDS 2000 Super
Powerful hot water high-pressure cleaner for the highest demands. The flow rate of 1,850 l/h, along with pressure of 180 bar, ensures the maximum possible cleaning performance.
The heated HDS 2000 Super high-pressure cleaner was designed for high area performance and tackling the toughest dirt. The two 4-pole electric motors drive two 3-piston axial pumps, which produce a water flow of 1,800 l/h at a pressure of 180 bar. The high power of the HDS 2000 Super makes it possible to work with two spray lances at the same time. In spite of its extraordinary power, the HDS 2000 Super is a mobile machine which is easy to move thanks to the large wheels and the two steering rollers. The two high-pressure pumps are fitted with ceramic pistons and brass cylinder head. Two integrated water fine filters protect the pumps against impurities in the water. As a special technical feature, this machine also makes it possible to switch the admixture of chemicals on and off from the trigger gun. The electronics system records all relevant operating data, displays the main error sources and indicates the required services. The right rotation direction of the electric motor is also checked and can be easily corrected if necessary with the standard polarity inverter switch.
Features and benefits
Duo drive concept
- 2 fatigue-tested, water-cooled three-phase motors.
- Delayed start prevents power supply overload.
- Powerful for two-lance use.
Service Control
- Electronic monitoring machine for protection against interference.
- Operating data logging with LED display of maintenance intervals based on operating hours.
Burner engineering
- Proven and highly efficient burner technology.
- Spiral heating coil for a compact construction style.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|800 - 1850
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 180 / 3 - 18
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 98
|Consumption of heating oil or gas at full load (kg/h)
|12,3
|Connected load (kW)
|2 x 6,7
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|304,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|320,7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1500 x 834 x 1015
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose type: Longlife
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Servo control
Equipment
- Chassis, electrogalvanised and powder-coated
- 3-piston axial pump: With ceramic pistons
- Pressure switch-off
- Option for the 2 spray lance operation
- Pole reverse plug (3~)
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- Service electronics with LED display
- 2 pump sets with ceramic sleeves
- 2 cleaning agent tanks
- Dry-running protection
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities