High-pressure washer HDS 5/11 UX

Hot water high-pressure cleaner HDS 5/11 UX. Affordably priced entry-level model with hose reel and 15 m pressure hose, innovative upright design, highly mobile and ergonomic.

HDS 5/11 UX: the entry-level model in the class of hot water high-pressure cleaners impresses with its sophisticated and innovative upright design. This type of horizontal machine design results in reduced weight and very compact dimensions. This makes the machine very easy to transport in estate cars and – thanks to the large wheels and push handle – very mobile on uneven surfaces. A highly efficient cleaning performance is guaranteed by the combination of patented nozzle technology, turbo blower and increased pump efficiency. With the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero, as well as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, the machine is very convenient to use. Easy operation, storage options for hose and spray lance and a built-in hose reel with 15-metre pressure hose complement the machine's extensive equipment.

Features and benefits
High-pressure washer HDS 5/11 UX: Integrated hose reel
Integrated hose reel
Secure and convenient storage of the pressure hose. Ensures ergonomic operation. Reduced set-up times.
High-pressure washer HDS 5/11 UX: Innovative upright design
Innovative upright design
Effortless transport over steps or stairs. Large wheels for unpaved surfaces.
High-pressure washer HDS 5/11 UX: Water fine filter
Water fine filter
Efficiently protects high-pressure pump against contamination. Easy to remove from outside.
Compact design
  • Space-saving storage and transport.
  • Spill-proof pump and fuel tank for horizontal transportation.
  • Also ideal for smaller service vehicles.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
  • Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
  • EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 1 / 230 / 50
Flow rate (l/h) 450
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 110 / 11
Temperature (°C) max. 80
Connected load (kW) 2,2
Consumption of heating oil or gas at full load (kg/h) 2,4
Fuel tank (l) 6,5
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 67,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 76,6
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 618 x 1163 x 994

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • High-pressure hose length: 15 m
  • Spray lance: 840 mm

Equipment

  • Integrated high-pressure hose reel
  • Pressure switch-off
High-pressure washer HDS 5/11 UX
High-pressure washer HDS 5/11 UX
High-pressure washer HDS 5/11 UX
High-pressure washer HDS 5/11 UX
High-pressure washer HDS 5/11 UX
High-pressure washer HDS 5/11 UX
High-pressure washer HDS 5/11 UX
High-pressure washer HDS 5/11 UX
High-pressure washer HDS 5/11 UX
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Device and machine cleaning
  • Workshop cleaning
  • Cleaning outdoor spaces
  • Service station cleaning
  • Façade cleaning
  • Swimming pool cleaning
  • Cleaning of sports facilities
  • Cleaning during production processes
  • Cleaning of production facilities
Accessories
Cleaning agents
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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