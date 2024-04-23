HDS 5/15 UX: the entry-level model in the class of hot water high-pressure cleaners impresses with its sophisticated and innovative upright design. This type of horizontal machine design results in reduced weight and very compact dimensions. This makes the machine very easy to transport in estate cars and – thanks to the large wheels and push handle – very mobile on uneven surfaces. Highly efficient cleaning performance is guaranteed by the combination of patented nozzle technology, turbo blower, increased pump efficiency and a powerful dirt blaster. With the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero, as well as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, the machine is very convenient to use. Easy operation, storage options for hose and spray lance and a built-in hose reel with 15-metre pressure hose complement the machine's extensive equipment.