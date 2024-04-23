High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St

Stationary, oil-heated HDS 12/14-4 ST hot water high-pressure unit. With EASY!Force high-pressure gun, 140 bar working pressure, 1,200 l/h water flow and a high water temperature for tackling dirt.

Greasy and oily dirt, as often needs to be removed during vehicle cleaning, meets its match in our oil-heated HDS 12/14-4 ST hot water high-pressure unit thanks to high water temperatures and a water flow of 1,200 l/h. Equipment highlights of the stationary unit include the Kärcher innovations EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. A wide variety of safety elements, such as integrated, automatic pressure relief, exhaust temperature monitoring and the innovative dry-running protection in the cistern confirm the sophisticated system concept, which can be further customised with various accessory options.

Features and benefits
High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St: Water-cooled four-pole electric motor
Water-cooled four-pole electric motor
Long service life. Improved effectiveness. Guaranteed quiet operation.
High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St: Burner engineering
Burner engineering
High heating output. Spiral heating coil for a compact construction style. Upright construction style prevents condensation and corrosion.
High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St: High efficiency
High efficiency
Efficient and economical cleaning thanks to the use of hot water. Short set-up times reduce working hours.
Flexible operating concept
  • Central control panel on the machine.
  • Remote controls can be used directly at the point of use.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Flow rate (l/h) 600 - 1200
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 140 / 3 - 14
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C) min. 80 - max. 155
Connected load (kW) 7,5
Heating oil consumption, full load (kg/h) 7,1
Water inlet 3/4″
Number of simultaneous users 1
Portability stationary
Protection (A) 20
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 160,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 164,9
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 1100 x 565 x 700

Scope of supply

  • Soft Damping System (SDS)
  • System pressure relief
  • Flame monitoring
  • Prepared for servo control
  • Prepared for remote control
  • Cleaning agent function: Suction

Equipment

  • RM1 dosing
  • Dry-running protection
  • Storage tank with float valve
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Frame and cover: Steel, powder-coated
High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St
High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St
High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St
High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St
High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St
High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St
High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St
High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St
Application areas
  • Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors
Accessories
Cleaning agents
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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