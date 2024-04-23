Greasy and oily dirt, as often needs to be removed during vehicle cleaning, meets its match in our oil-heated HDS 12/14-4 ST hot water high-pressure unit thanks to high water temperatures and a water flow of 1,200 l/h. Equipment highlights of the stationary unit include the Kärcher innovations EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. A wide variety of safety elements, such as integrated, automatic pressure relief, exhaust temperature monitoring and the innovative dry-running protection in the cistern confirm the sophisticated system concept, which can be further customised with various accessory options.