High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St
Stationary, oil-heated HDS 12/14-4 ST hot water high-pressure unit. With EASY!Force high-pressure gun, 140 bar working pressure, 1,200 l/h water flow and a high water temperature for tackling dirt.
Greasy and oily dirt, as often needs to be removed during vehicle cleaning, meets its match in our oil-heated HDS 12/14-4 ST hot water high-pressure unit thanks to high water temperatures and a water flow of 1,200 l/h. Equipment highlights of the stationary unit include the Kärcher innovations EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. A wide variety of safety elements, such as integrated, automatic pressure relief, exhaust temperature monitoring and the innovative dry-running protection in the cistern confirm the sophisticated system concept, which can be further customised with various accessory options.
Features and benefits
Water-cooled four-pole electric motorLong service life. Improved effectiveness. Guaranteed quiet operation.
Burner engineeringHigh heating output. Spiral heating coil for a compact construction style. Upright construction style prevents condensation and corrosion.
High efficiencyEfficient and economical cleaning thanks to the use of hot water. Short set-up times reduce working hours.
Flexible operating concept
- Central control panel on the machine.
- Remote controls can be used directly at the point of use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|600 - 1200
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 140 / 3 - 14
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Connected load (kW)
|7,5
|Heating oil consumption, full load (kg/h)
|7,1
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Number of simultaneous users
|1
|Portability
|stationary
|Protection (A)
|20
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|160,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|164,9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1100 x 565 x 700
Scope of supply
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- System pressure relief
- Flame monitoring
- Prepared for servo control
- Prepared for remote control
- Cleaning agent function: Suction
Equipment
- RM1 dosing
- Dry-running protection
- Storage tank with float valve
- Water-cooled motor
- Frame and cover: Steel, powder-coated
Application areas
- Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors