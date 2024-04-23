High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St Gas

Gas-heated HDS 12/14-4 ST Gas hot water high-pressure unit. With 140 bar working pressure for stationary use, for example for vehicle cleaning with a high water temperature.

Individually configurable, stationary and gas-heated HDS 12/14-4 ST Gas hot water high-pressure unit with the latest burner engineering for a high heating output. Thanks to the 140 bar water pressure, it is ideal for use in washing halls for vehicle cleaning. The very high water temperatures allow gentle yet thorough removal of greasy and oily dirt, as frequently occurs on vehicles in particular. Equipped with practical details such as the new patented EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, set-up and dismantling can be done in no time – five times faster than with conventional screw connections – though they are just as durable and robust. Operators will also be delighted with the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero. Numerous safety features, such as integrated, automatic pressure relief, exhaust temperature monitoring, innovative dry-running protection in the cistern and an SDS hose which absorbs pressure peaks round off the extensively equipped unit.

Features and benefits
High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St Gas: Water-cooled four-pole electric motor
Water-cooled four-pole electric motor
Long service life. Improved effectiveness. Guaranteed quiet operation.
High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St Gas: Burner engineering
Burner engineering
High heating output. Spiral heating coil for a compact construction style. Upright construction style prevents condensation and corrosion.
High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St Gas: Special fleece (gas-heated)
Special fleece (gas-heated)
Newly developed surface burner for a uniform gas flow. For efficient combustion.
GASTEC approved (gas-heated)
  • Complies with all European safety, quality and operating standards.
  • Fresh air supply independent of room air enables installation in closed rooms.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Flow rate (l/h) 600 - 1200
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 140 / 3 - 14
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C) max. 98
Connected load (kW) 7,5
Water inlet 3/4″
Number of simultaneous users 1
Portability stationary
Protection (A) 20
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 170
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 181
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 1110 x 565 x 1080

Scope of supply

  • Soft Damping System (SDS)
  • System pressure relief
  • Flame monitoring
  • Prepared for servo control
  • Prepared for remote control
  • Cleaning agent function: Suction

Equipment

  • RM1 dosing
  • Dry-running protection
  • Storage tank with float valve
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Frame and cover: Steel, powder-coated
High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St Gas
High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St Gas
High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St Gas
High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St Gas
High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St Gas
High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St Gas
High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St Gas
Application areas
  • Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors
Accessories
Cleaning agents
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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