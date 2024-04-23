High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St Gas
Gas-heated HDS 12/14-4 ST Gas hot water high-pressure unit. With 140 bar working pressure for stationary use, for example for vehicle cleaning with a high water temperature.
Individually configurable, stationary and gas-heated HDS 12/14-4 ST Gas hot water high-pressure unit with the latest burner engineering for a high heating output. Thanks to the 140 bar water pressure, it is ideal for use in washing halls for vehicle cleaning. The very high water temperatures allow gentle yet thorough removal of greasy and oily dirt, as frequently occurs on vehicles in particular. Equipped with practical details such as the new patented EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, set-up and dismantling can be done in no time – five times faster than with conventional screw connections – though they are just as durable and robust. Operators will also be delighted with the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero. Numerous safety features, such as integrated, automatic pressure relief, exhaust temperature monitoring, innovative dry-running protection in the cistern and an SDS hose which absorbs pressure peaks round off the extensively equipped unit.
Features and benefits
Water-cooled four-pole electric motorLong service life. Improved effectiveness. Guaranteed quiet operation.
Burner engineeringHigh heating output. Spiral heating coil for a compact construction style. Upright construction style prevents condensation and corrosion.
Special fleece (gas-heated)Newly developed surface burner for a uniform gas flow. For efficient combustion.
GASTEC approved (gas-heated)
- Complies with all European safety, quality and operating standards.
- Fresh air supply independent of room air enables installation in closed rooms.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|600 - 1200
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 140 / 3 - 14
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|max. 98
|Connected load (kW)
|7,5
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Number of simultaneous users
|1
|Portability
|stationary
|Protection (A)
|20
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|170
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|181
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1110 x 565 x 1080
Scope of supply
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- System pressure relief
- Flame monitoring
- Prepared for servo control
- Prepared for remote control
- Cleaning agent function: Suction
Equipment
- RM1 dosing
- Dry-running protection
- Storage tank with float valve
- Water-cooled motor
- Frame and cover: Steel, powder-coated
Application areas
- Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors