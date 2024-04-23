Individually configurable, stationary and gas-heated HDS 12/14-4 ST Gas hot water high-pressure unit with the latest burner engineering for a high heating output. Thanks to the 140 bar water pressure, it is ideal for use in washing halls for vehicle cleaning. The very high water temperatures allow gentle yet thorough removal of greasy and oily dirt, as frequently occurs on vehicles in particular. Equipped with practical details such as the new patented EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, set-up and dismantling can be done in no time – five times faster than with conventional screw connections – though they are just as durable and robust. Operators will also be delighted with the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero. Numerous safety features, such as integrated, automatic pressure relief, exhaust temperature monitoring, innovative dry-running protection in the cistern and an SDS hose which absorbs pressure peaks round off the extensively equipped unit.