Complies with all safety, quality and functional standards throughout Europe: the liquid gas-heated (LPG) HDS 12/14-4 ST Gas LPG hot water high-pressure unit for stationary use, for example in self-service wash centres for cleaning vehicles. Individually configurable and equipped with numerous equipment features ex-works, such as the EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. 140 bar working pressure and very high water temperatures also reliably remove greasy and oily dirt. The standard SDS hose absorbs any pressure peaks that may occur. The stationary unit also featuresnumerous other safety features, for example automatic pressure relief or innovative dry-running protection in the cistern.