High-pressure washer HDS 12/14-4 St Gas LPG
Ideal for stationary vehicle cleaning in washing halls: the gas-heated (LPG) HDS 12/14-4 ST Gas LPG hot water high-pressure unit works with 140 bar pressure and high water temperatures.
Complies with all safety, quality and functional standards throughout Europe: the liquid gas-heated (LPG) HDS 12/14-4 ST Gas LPG hot water high-pressure unit for stationary use, for example in self-service wash centres for cleaning vehicles. Individually configurable and equipped with numerous equipment features ex-works, such as the EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. 140 bar working pressure and very high water temperatures also reliably remove greasy and oily dirt. The standard SDS hose absorbs any pressure peaks that may occur. The stationary unit also featuresnumerous other safety features, for example automatic pressure relief or innovative dry-running protection in the cistern.
Features and benefits
Water-cooled four-pole electric motorLong service life. Improved effectiveness. Guaranteed quiet operation.
Burner engineeringHigh heating output. Spiral heating coil for a compact construction style. Upright construction style prevents condensation and corrosion.
Special fleece (gas-heated)Newly developed surface burner for a uniform gas flow. For efficient combustion.
GASTEC approved (gas-heated)
- Complies with all European safety, quality and operating standards.
- Fresh air supply independent of room air enables installation in closed rooms.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|600 - 1200
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 140 / 3 - 14
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|max. 98
|Connected load (kW)
|7,5
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Number of simultaneous users
|1
|Portability
|stationary
|Protection (A)
|16
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|189,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|200,9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1110 x 565 x 1080
Scope of supply
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- System pressure relief
- Flame monitoring
- Prepared for servo control
- Prepared for remote control
- Cleaning agent function: Suction
Application areas
- Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors