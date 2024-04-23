High-pressure washer HDS 9/14-4 St
With a water flow of 900 l/h and a pressure of 140 bar, the oil-heated HDS 9/14-4 ST stationary hot water high-pressure unit removes greasy dirt, for example from vehicles.
A high level of efficiency with the use of hot water and a flexible operating concept are just two of the many advantages of our oil-heated HDS 9/14-4 ST stationary hot water high-pressure unit, for example in self-service wash centres or vehicle workshops. The combination of hot water and the high water flow of 900 l/h is perfect for removing oily and greasy dirt. An extensive safety concept and a comprehensive range of accessories, which allows very individual configuration of the system, are further advantages. The safety concept includes monitoring of the emission temperature, dry-running protection and integrated, automatic pressure relief. New innovations from Kärcher, such as the EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners complete the picture of a sophisticated, high-performance system. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force ofthe high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity.
Features and benefits
Water-cooled four-pole electric motorLong service life. Improved effectiveness. Guaranteed quiet operation.
Burner engineeringHigh heating output. Spiral heating coil for a compact construction style. Upright construction style prevents condensation and corrosion.
High efficiencyEfficient and economical cleaning thanks to the use of hot water. Short set-up times reduce working hours.
Flexible operating concept
- Central control panel on the machine.
- Remote controls can be used directly at the point of use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 930
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 140 / 3 - 14
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Connected load (kW)
|6,4
|Heating oil consumption, full load (kg/h)
|5,8
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Number of simultaneous users
|1
|Portability
|stationary
|Protection (A)
|16
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|146,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|151,4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1110 x 565 x 690
Scope of supply
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- System pressure relief
- Flame monitoring
- Prepared for servo control
- Prepared for remote control
- Cleaning agent function: Suction
Equipment
- RM1 dosing
- Dry-running protection
- Storage tank with float valve
- Water-cooled motor
- Frame and cover: Steel, powder-coated
Application areas
- Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors