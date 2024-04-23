A high level of efficiency with the use of hot water and a flexible operating concept are just two of the many advantages of our oil-heated HDS 9/14-4 ST stationary hot water high-pressure unit, for example in self-service wash centres or vehicle workshops. The combination of hot water and the high water flow of 900 l/h is perfect for removing oily and greasy dirt. An extensive safety concept and a comprehensive range of accessories, which allows very individual configuration of the system, are further advantages. The safety concept includes monitoring of the emission temperature, dry-running protection and integrated, automatic pressure relief. New innovations from Kärcher, such as the EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners complete the picture of a sophisticated, high-performance system. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force ofthe high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity.