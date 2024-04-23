High-pressure washer HDS 9/16-4 St Gas

Effortlessly removes oily and greasy dirt with high water temperatures: the HDS 9/16-4 ST Gas hot water high-pressure unit, gas-heated, 160 bar pressure for stationary use.

The stationary unit generally features a range of safety-relevant equipment details, such as integrated automatic pressure relief, exhaust temperature monitoring, innovative dry-running protection or an SDS hose which is able to absorb pressure peaks. The sophisticated cleaning concept, which works with very high temperatures and 160 bar pressure, makes the unit ideal for use in locations where greasy and oily dirt often needs to be removed, as is the case in vehicle workshops or washing halls. EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners complete the comprehensive equipment. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity.

Features and benefits
High-pressure washer HDS 9/16-4 St Gas: Water-cooled four-pole electric motor
Water-cooled four-pole electric motor
Long service life. Improved effectiveness. Guaranteed quiet operation.
High-pressure washer HDS 9/16-4 St Gas: Burner engineering
Burner engineering
High heating output. Spiral heating coil for a compact construction style. Upright construction style prevents condensation and corrosion.
High-pressure washer HDS 9/16-4 St Gas: Special fleece (gas-heated)
Special fleece (gas-heated)
Newly developed surface burner for a uniform gas flow. For efficient combustion.
GASTEC approved (gas-heated)
  • Complies with all European safety, quality and operating standards.
  • Fresh air supply independent of room air enables installation in closed rooms.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Flow rate (l/h) 500 - 960
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 160 / 3 - 16
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C) max. 98
Connected load (kW) 6,4
Water inlet 3/4″
Number of simultaneous users 1
Portability stationary
Protection (A) 16
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 172
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 182,4
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 1110 x 565 x 970

Scope of supply

  • Soft Damping System (SDS)
  • System pressure relief
  • Flame monitoring
  • Prepared for servo control
  • Prepared for remote control
  • Cleaning agent function: Suction

Equipment

  • RM1 dosing
  • Dry-running protection
  • Storage tank with float valve
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Frame and cover: Steel, powder-coated
High-pressure washer HDS 9/16-4 St Gas
High-pressure washer HDS 9/16-4 St Gas
High-pressure washer HDS 9/16-4 St Gas
High-pressure washer HDS 9/16-4 St Gas
High-pressure washer HDS 9/16-4 St Gas
High-pressure washer HDS 9/16-4 St Gas
High-pressure washer HDS 9/16-4 St Gas
Application areas
  • Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors
Accessories
Cleaning agents
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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