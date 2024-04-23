The stationary unit generally features a range of safety-relevant equipment details, such as integrated automatic pressure relief, exhaust temperature monitoring, innovative dry-running protection or an SDS hose which is able to absorb pressure peaks. The sophisticated cleaning concept, which works with very high temperatures and 160 bar pressure, makes the unit ideal for use in locations where greasy and oily dirt often needs to be removed, as is the case in vehicle workshops or washing halls. EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners complete the comprehensive equipment. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity.