High-pressure washer HD 13/12-4 St
The configurable stationary high-pressure cleaner HD 13/12-4 ST, with its very high delivery of 1300l/h, offers optimum conditions for the agricultural target group.
With a delivery of around 1300 l/h, our stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner HD 13/12-4 ST is ideal for cleaning vehicles and machines, for example in agriculture. Innovative new developments ensure a high degree of working comfort: The EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections without compromising on robustness or longevity. The machine is configurable with a large number of additional equipment features, such as pressure relief, dry-running protection, water softening or elapsed time counter. A hot water version with 85 °C supply temperature, a stainless steel housing and the option of drawing in cleaning agent in high- or low-pressure operation are also available upon request. Furthermore, extensive accessories, such as remote control or hose guide systems, ensure perfect adaptation to local conditions. Individual features can also be subsequently retrofitted.
Features and benefits
Application-based configuration
- For low investment costs: choose a basic unit and simply select the required equipment features.
- You don't pay for anything that isn't really needed.
- Extensive range of accessories for a wide range of applications.
High flexibility
- Further accessory parts or equipment can be attached.
- Remote controls can be used directly at the point of use.
- Simple pre-connection of a HWE 860 hot water generator possible.
Is ready for use quickly at any time
- Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines.
- The pump starts as soon as the trigger gun is activated, allowing convenient working from any supply point.
- For fast cleaning at different locations of use.
Durable and robust design
- Suitable for daily use.
- Allows long periods of use and increases efficiency and productivity.
- Minimal maintenance effort and long lifetime.
Always flexible thanks to fast retrofitting capability
- Most functions and accessory parts can be retrofitted at any time.
- Simple Plug-and-Play saves assembly costs.
- Adjustment to changed requirements instead of a new purchase.
Perfectly hygienic
- Up to 70°C water supply temperature even in the basic model.
- Advance pressure pump for inlet temperature of up to 85°C.
- Simple pre-connection of a HWE 860 hot water generator possible.
Durable and robust
- 4-pole, slow-running electric motor guarantees a long working time.
- 4-pole electric motor with 3-piston axial pump.
- Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic piston.
Most equipment features and accessory parts can easily be retrofitted at any time
- The extensive accessory line provides for ergonomic and economical cleaning solutions for numerous applications.
- The needs-based equipment and compatible accessories for every installation location and every budget.
- Minimum installation effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|650 - 1300
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 120 / 3 - 12
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|150 / 15
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|70
|Connected load (kW)
|7,3
|Protection (A)
|16
|Water inlet
|1″
|Number of users
|1
|Portability
|stationary
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|72
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|533 x 420 x 790
Scope of supply
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: ID 8, 315 bar
- Stainless steel spray lance: 1050 mm
- Prepared for servo control
- Pre-equipped for a detergent inlet
Equipment
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- System pressure relief
- Prepared for remote control
Application areas
- Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industry and agricultural area
- Ideal for cleaning applications in the food industry
- Ideal for applications in the food, cosmetics and chemicals industries
- High-pressure cleaning of machines and equipment in the construction, agricultural and municipal sectors
- Agriculture
- Stable cleaning
- Ideal for use in logistics centres, multi-storey car parks, production halls, warehouses, hotels, smaller parking facilities and car parks.
- For applications in production, logistics and heavy industry halls and warehouses
- For use in the metal and construction industry, as well as in heavy industry
- Public institutions