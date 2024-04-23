With a delivery of around 1300 l/h, our stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner HD 13/12-4 ST is ideal for cleaning vehicles and machines, for example in agriculture. Innovative new developments ensure a high degree of working comfort: The EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections without compromising on robustness or longevity. The machine is configurable with a large number of additional equipment features, such as pressure relief, dry-running protection, water softening or elapsed time counter. A hot water version with 85 °C supply temperature, a stainless steel housing and the option of drawing in cleaning agent in high- or low-pressure operation are also available upon request. Furthermore, extensive accessories, such as remote control or hose guide systems, ensure perfect adaptation to local conditions. Individual features can also be subsequently retrofitted.