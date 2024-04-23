High-pressure washer HD 13/12-4 St

The configurable stationary high-pressure cleaner HD 13/12-4 ST, with its very high delivery of 1300l/h, offers optimum conditions for the agricultural target group.

With a delivery of around 1300 l/h, our stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner HD 13/12-4 ST is ideal for cleaning vehicles and machines, for example in agriculture. Innovative new developments ensure a high degree of working comfort: The EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections without compromising on robustness or longevity. The machine is configurable with a large number of additional equipment features, such as pressure relief, dry-running protection, water softening or elapsed time counter. A hot water version with 85 °C supply temperature, a stainless steel housing and the option of drawing in cleaning agent in high- or low-pressure operation are also available upon request. Furthermore, extensive accessories, such as remote control or hose guide systems, ensure perfect adaptation to local conditions. Individual features can also be subsequently retrofitted.

Features and benefits
Application-based configuration
  • For low investment costs: choose a basic unit and simply select the required equipment features.
  • You don't pay for anything that isn't really needed.
  • Extensive range of accessories for a wide range of applications.
High flexibility
  • Further accessory parts or equipment can be attached.
  • Remote controls can be used directly at the point of use.
  • Simple pre-connection of a HWE 860 hot water generator possible.
Is ready for use quickly at any time
  • Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines.
  • The pump starts as soon as the trigger gun is activated, allowing convenient working from any supply point.
  • For fast cleaning at different locations of use.
Durable and robust design
  • Suitable for daily use.
  • Allows long periods of use and increases efficiency and productivity.
  • Minimal maintenance effort and long lifetime.
Always flexible thanks to fast retrofitting capability
  • Most functions and accessory parts can be retrofitted at any time.
  • Simple Plug-and-Play saves assembly costs.
  • Adjustment to changed requirements instead of a new purchase.
Perfectly hygienic
  • Up to 70°C water supply temperature even in the basic model.
  • Advance pressure pump for inlet temperature of up to 85°C.
  • Simple pre-connection of a HWE 860 hot water generator possible.
Durable and robust
  • 4-pole, slow-running electric motor guarantees a long working time.
  • 4-pole electric motor with 3-piston axial pump.
  • Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic piston.
Most equipment features and accessory parts can easily be retrofitted at any time
  • The extensive accessory line provides for ergonomic and economical cleaning solutions for numerous applications.
  • The needs-based equipment and compatible accessories for every installation location and every budget.
  • Minimum installation effort.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Flow rate (l/h) 650 - 1300
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 120 / 3 - 12
Max. pressure (bar/MPa) 150 / 15
Inlet temperature (°C) 70
Connected load (kW) 7,3
Protection (A) 16
Water inlet 1″
Number of users 1
Portability stationary
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 72
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 533 x 420 x 790

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • High-pressure hose specification: ID 8, 315 bar
  • Stainless steel spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Prepared for servo control
  • Pre-equipped for a detergent inlet

Equipment

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • System pressure relief
  • Prepared for remote control
High-pressure washer HD 13/12-4 St
High-pressure washer HD 13/12-4 St
High-pressure washer HD 13/12-4 St
High-pressure washer HD 13/12-4 St
High-pressure washer HD 13/12-4 St
High-pressure washer HD 13/12-4 St
Application areas
  • Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industry and agricultural area
  • Ideal for cleaning applications in the food industry
  • Ideal for applications in the food, cosmetics and chemicals industries
  • High-pressure cleaning of machines and equipment in the construction, agricultural and municipal sectors
  • Agriculture
  • Stable cleaning
  • Ideal for use in logistics centres, multi-storey car parks, production halls, warehouses, hotels, smaller parking facilities and car parks.
  • For applications in production, logistics and heavy industry halls and warehouses
  • For use in the metal and construction industry, as well as in heavy industry
  • Public institutions
Configurable components

After the machine's timer function is switched off, the high-pressure unit is still pressurised. The attachment kit reduces the pressure in the system, thus ensuring protection of the pressurised components. The pressure relief attachment kit is recommended particularly if there are often longer intervals between the individual usage intervals.

The attachment kit prevents scaling in the system through the continuous dosage of liquid softeners. Damage to the pump and other key components as a result of calcification can be avoided. It is recommended for high inlet temperatures and the ST-H version.

With the "elapsed time counter" attachment kit the exact runtime of the machine can be determined. Ideal for high usage intensity - for optimising the service intervals.

The attachment kit allows the addition of detergent to be controlled remotely directly at the point of use. The low-pressure output is very efficient. Additional detergent dosing pumps are not required. A small aerosol spray is generated during the application (spray mist). The attachment kit is recommended particularly for points of use which are always used by the same people, as well as for cleaning tasks which can be completed in the low-pressure range.

The attachment kit allows the addition of detergent to be controlled remotely directly at the point of use. The low-pressure output is very efficient. Additional detergent dosing pumps are not required. A small aerosol spray is generated during the application (spray mist). The attachment kit is recommended particularly for points of use which are always used by the same people, as well as for cleaning tasks which can be completed in the low-pressure range. The version with 2 detergents is ideal, e.g., for more complex cleaning tasks, remote points of use or for vehicle cleaning.

The kit enables the control of cleaning agent injection by remote control directly at the supply point. The advantage compared with the low-pressure variant lies in the fact that no changing of the nozzle is necessary to apply the cleaning agent. The "remote control preparation" is recommended especially for supply points with frequently changing users, since no changeover at the nozzle which needs an explanation is required here, for operation by coin remote control and for cleaning tasks which require high pressure.

The kit enables the control of cleaning agent injection by remote control directly at the supply point. The advantage compared with the low-pressure variant lies in the fact that no changing of the nozzle is necessary to apply the cleaning agent. The kit is recommended especially for supply points with frequently changing users, since no changeover at the nozzle which needs an explanation is required here, for operation by coin remote control and for cleaning tasks which require high pressure. The variant with two cleaning agents is suitable, for example, for more complex cleaning tasks, distant supply points or for car cleaning.
Accessories
Cleaning agents
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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