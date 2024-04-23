The 7/16-4 ST is an entry-level model in the range of stationary cold water high-pressure cleaners from Kärcher. With a working pressure of 160 bar, it also impressively handles difficult cleaning tasks. But in particular it shines with its large range of (in part retrofitted) configurable equipment details. For example, the machine is also available as a hot water version. Also options such as pressure relief, dry-running protection, stainless steel housing, water softening or elapsed time counter are available. In addition there is the option of drawing in 1 or 2 cleaning agents at high or low pressure, and also, thanks to the extensive range of accessories, of optimally adapting the machine to its place of use. New developments that increase operating comfort, such as the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections without compromising on robustness or longevity, are standard features.