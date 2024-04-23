While many equipment features of our cold water high-pressure cleaner HD 9/18-4 ST are freely configurable,with its working pressure of 180 bar and a delivery of at least 900 l/h, it deserves the designation as an "all-rounder" for its diverse possibilities of use, from industry to agriculture. To protect the machine, optional functions such as pressure relief, dry-running protection and water softening can be integrated. For hygienically sensitive areas, the version with a stainless steel housing is recommended, while especially demanding cleaning tasks can best be tackled with the hot water version and the option of drawing in cleaning agent. The newly developed innovations with the names of EASY!Force and EASY!Lock are always included: The EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections without compromising on robustness or longevity. Extensive accessories and further details nicely round off the well-thought-out concept of the HD 9/18-4 ST.