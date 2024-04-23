High-pressure washer HD 9/18-4 St
The configurable HD 9/18-4 ST, with a power of 180 bar and 900l/h, is the all-round solution from Kärcher in the area of cold water stationary machines for single-lance operation
While many equipment features of our cold water high-pressure cleaner HD 9/18-4 ST are freely configurable,with its working pressure of 180 bar and a delivery of at least 900 l/h, it deserves the designation as an "all-rounder" for its diverse possibilities of use, from industry to agriculture. To protect the machine, optional functions such as pressure relief, dry-running protection and water softening can be integrated. For hygienically sensitive areas, the version with a stainless steel housing is recommended, while especially demanding cleaning tasks can best be tackled with the hot water version and the option of drawing in cleaning agent. The newly developed innovations with the names of EASY!Force and EASY!Lock are always included: The EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections without compromising on robustness or longevity. Extensive accessories and further details nicely round off the well-thought-out concept of the HD 9/18-4 ST.
Features and benefits
Application-based configuration
- You don't pay for anything that isn't really needed.
- Simply choose a basic unit and add only the required functions.
- Extensive range of accessories for a wide range of applications.
High flexibility
- Further accessory parts or equipment can be attached.
- Remote controls can be used directly at the point of use.
- Simple pre-connection of a HWE 860 hot water generator possible.
Is ready for use quickly at any time
- The pump starts as soon as the trigger gun is activated, allowing convenient working from any supply point.
- Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines.
- For fast cleaning at different locations of use.
Durable and robust design
- Suitable for daily use.
- Allows long periods of use and increases efficiency and productivity.
- Minimal maintenance effort and long lifetime.
Always flexible thanks to fast retrofitting capability
- Most functions and accessory parts can be retrofitted at any time.
- Simple Plug-and-Play saves assembly costs.
- Adjustment to changed requirements instead of a new purchase.
Perfectly hygienic
- Up to 70°C water supply temperature even in the basic model.
- Advance pressure pump for inlet temperature of up to 85°C.
- Simple pre-connection of a HWE 860 hot water generator possible.
Durable and robust
- 4-pole, slow-running electric motor guarantees a long working time.
- Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic piston.
- 4-pole electric motor with 3-piston axial pump.
Most equipment features and accessory parts can easily be retrofitted at any time
- The extensive accessory line provides for ergonomic and economical cleaning solutions for numerous applications.
- The needs-based equipment and compatible accessories for every installation location and every budget.
- Minimum installation effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|460 - 900
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|40 - 180 / 4 - 18
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|200 / 20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|70
|Connected load (kW)
|6,8
|Protection (A)
|16
|Water inlet
|1″
|Number of users
|1
|Portability
|stationary
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|62,5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (cm/mm)
|533 / 420 x 790
Scope of supply
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: ID 8, 315 bar
- Stainless steel spray lance: 1050 mm
- Prepared for servo control
- Pre-equipped for a detergent inlet
Equipment
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- Dry-running protection
- Elapsed time counter
- Prepared for remote control
Application areas
- Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industry and agricultural area
- Ideal for cleaning applications in the food industry
- Ideal for applications in the food, cosmetics and chemicals industries
- High-pressure cleaning of machines and equipment in the construction, agricultural and municipal sectors
- Agriculture
- Stable cleaning
- Ideal for use in logistics centres, multi-storey car parks, production halls, warehouses, hotels, smaller parking facilities and car parks.
- For applications in production, logistics and heavy industry halls and warehouses
- For use in the metal and construction industry, as well as in heavy industry
- Public institutions