Industrial vacuum IVR-L 120/24-2 Tc
The IVR-L 120/24-2 Tc is the basic version of the IVR-L 120 Tc models and is perfect for vacuuming and separating cooling lubricants and shavings in the metalworking industry.
The compact industrial vacuum IVR-L 120/24-2 Tc is perfect for separating cooling lubricants and chips. With its robust design, the oil-resistant castors and also oil-resistant power cable, the vacuum cleaner impresses as a long-lasting assistant in tough everyday industrial use. The machine has a tilting chassis and generously dimensioned collection tank with 120 litre capacity – perfect for large volumes of liquid and/or largely dust-free solids such as chips. With the optional chip cage the solids can be neatly separated from the liquid. The hose connection can be rotated 360° at the suction head for particularly flexible work without any annoying knotting. The filling level can be comfortably read at any time on the emptying hose. The emptying can be done in two ways: via the emptying hose or the tilting chassis. It is also possible to attach a lift truck.
Features and benefits
New drive head for increased safety, convenience and power
- The low weight of the drive head ensures easier handling during transport, emptying and servicing.
- Greater work safety during transport thanks to cable storage on the machine head.
- Integrated exhaust air cover prevents dirt ingress in the motor compartment.
360° working radius
- Clean in all directions thanks to the rotatable hose connection on the suction head. Tangle-free suction hose.
Practical tilting chassis
- Quick and easy emptying of the container: just tip backwards and you are done!
Oil-resistant
- Oil-resistant rollers and cable for a long service life ensure excellent mobility even under aggressive conditions.
Robust and reliable
- Ideal for use in the metals processing industry.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|148 / 532
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|235 / 23
|Container content (l)
|120
|Container material
|Metal
|Rated input power (kW)
|2,4
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|ID 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|ID 50 ID 40
|Main filter dust class
|L
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0,45
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|66
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|66
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|67
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|740 x 620 x 1180
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no