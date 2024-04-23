Industrial vacuum IVR-L 40/12-1
The IVR-L 40/12-1 is the smallest industrial vacuum in the IVR-L line. It is perfect for vacuuming liquids and/or shavings in the metalworking industry.
With a motor rating of 1.2 kW, the IVR-L 40/12-1 is an entry-level machine into the world of vacuuming liquids and/or shavings. The IVR-L 40/12-1 is the smallest liquid vacuum in the IVR-L range. This quality vacuum cleaner is ideal for vacuuming and separating small quantities of liquids and solids, for example coolants, lubricant emulsions, water or oil containing metal shavings. The shavings can be collected in a swarf basket. The vacuumed liquid is recirculated via the drainage pipe. Drainage can also be carried out using a tilting chassis on request. The current filling level can be easily seen at any time on the drainage pipe. The 360° rotatable hose connection on the suction head makes for comfortable vacuuming in all directions without the suction hose getting tangled. The integrated mechanical fill-level cut-off protects the vacuum cleaner from overfill.
Features and benefits
Reliable overfill protectionA float effectively prevents overfilling of the collection container. Transparent hose for checking the amount of fluid absorbed. The hose is also used for easy emptying.
High robustness, flexibility and modularityMachine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses. Rotatable hose connection with up to 360° rotatable pipe bend. Optionally available with overfill protection, strainer or accessories holder.
Equipped with compact surface filter of dust class LReliably prevents coarse particles from entering the suction turbines.
Equipped with a quiet fan motor
- Very compact and manoeuvrable machine with fan motor.
- Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|59 / 212,4
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|230 / 23
|Container content (l)
|40
|Container material
|Metal
|Rated input power (kW)
|1,2
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|ID 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|ID 40
|Main filter dust class
|L
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0,25
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|33
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|34
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|34
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|711 x 523 x 960
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no