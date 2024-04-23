The main purpose of the IVR-L 400/24-2 Tc mobile liquid and swarf vacuum is to vacuum extremely large quantities of coarse swarf, mud, oil and coolant emulsions. Two bypass turbines and the durable, washable pocket filter guarantee high and constant suction power without any reduction in the filter effect. With a rated input power of 2.4 kW, the AC-powered mobile vacuum impresses with its robust, compact and maintenance-friendly design, which can handle even the toughest of industrial applications. The sound-damped drive unit and an exhaust silencer ensure low operating noise. The container with volume of 400 litres is emptied using minimal force by a tilting chassis with a roll-off mechanism or, if required, using a forklift. Liquids can be simply drained by detaching the drain hose with a filling level indicator.