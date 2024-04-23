The Kärcher IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc industrial vacuum is suitable for vacuuming and separating coolants, lubricant emulsions, water or oil containing solids (e.g. metal shavings). The vacuumed shavings can be collected in a swarf basket whilst the liquid component is recirculated using a drainage pipe. The option for drainage to be carried out using a tilting chassis is also available. The current filling level is always visible on the drainage pipe. Vacuuming is controlled by a 360° rotatable hose connection on the suction head. This allows dirt around the vacuum cleaner to be easily and conveniently vacuumed without the pipes getting tangled. An integrated mechanical fill-level cut-off function protects the vacuum cleaner from overfill. At 1.2 kW, the IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc is an entry-level machine for vacuuming liquid and/or shavings.