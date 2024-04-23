Industrial vacuum IVR-L 65/20-2 Tc
IVR-L 65/20-2 Tc liquid and swarf vacuum with a robust design for operation with alternating current. Suitable for vacuuming medium quantities of oil and metal shavings, among other materials.
A durable, washable pocket filter and powerful two-turbine solution with a rated input power of 2 kW are the main features of the IVR-L 65/20-2 Tc mobile liquid and swarf vacuum. Together, they guarantee continuous operation and high suction power without any reduction in the filter capacity. This makes the machine ideal for vacuuming medium quantities of various suction media, such as metal shavings, oil or coolant emulsions. An optional strainer basket ensures that solid and liquid components are separated effectively. Liquids can be disposed of separately by simply detaching the drain hose on the 65 l container. Otherwise, the emptying system with tilting chassis is used to empty the container with minimal force by tilting it using the roll-off mechanism. AC-powered with a very robust and maintenance-friendly design, the vacuum meets the key requirements for tough industrial applications. The sound-damped drive unit and an exhaust silencer also ensure low operating noise.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic tilting chassisSophisticated system for safe, manual, effortless emptying. Chassis system enables ergonomic tilted emptying using the roll-off mechanism. Quick and easy emptying of the container: just tip backwards and you are done!
Reliable overfill protectionA float effectively prevents overfilling of the collection container. Transparent hose for checking the amount of fluid absorbed. The hose is also used for easy emptying.
High robustness, flexibility and modularityMachine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses. Rotatable hose connection with up to 360° rotatable pipe bend. Optionally available with overfill protection, strainer or accessories holder.
Fitted with two very quiet fan motors
- For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance.
- Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required.
- Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly.
Equipped with compact surface filter of dust class L
- Reliably prevents coarse particles from entering the suction turbines.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|100 / 360
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|220 / 22
|Container content (l)
|65
|Rated input power (kW)
|2
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|ID 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|ID 50 ID 40
|Main filter dust class
|L
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0,25
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|42,6
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|42,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|42,6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|730 x 570 x 1330
Videos
Application areas
- For medium quantities of coarse and abrasive swarf
- For medium quantities of liquids, such as oils or coolant emulsions