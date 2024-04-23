Industrial vacuum IVC 60/30 Ap
The compact IVC 60/30 Ap industrial vacuum is ideal for cleaning manufacturing areas and production machinery. With its wear-resistant side channel blower, the machine is also suitable for continuous use and is therefore ideal as a stationary extraction unit in production and packaging machines. Manual filter cleaning extends the filter life considerably.
Features and benefits
Wear-resistant side channel blowerA side channel blower delivers high suction power with a very long lifetime of at least 20,000 hours. These machines are therefore ideal for multiple shift operation.
Manual IVC filter cleaning (Ap)Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort.
Equipped with compact flat pleated filterClear compact design of the filter. Suitable for picking up free-flowing, dry dusts up to dust class M.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|68 / 244,8
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|286 / 28,6
|Container content (l)
|60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|3
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|ID 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|ID 70 ID 50 ID 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|77
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1,9
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|88
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|970 x 690 x 1240
Equipment
- Main filter: Flat pleated filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no