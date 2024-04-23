The cleaning of production areas and machines is the domain of our industrial vacuum IVC 60/30 Tact² Longopac®. The wear-free side channel blower, as well as the innovative automatic filter cleaning Tact², also allow continuous operation of the compact machine, e.g., in use as a stationary suction device at production and packaging machines.Dry materials such as mineral dust are eliminated with reduced dust thanks to the Longopac® disposal system.