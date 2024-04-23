Industrial vacuum IVM 100/36-3

Three-motor, manoeuvrable and robust middle class IVM 100/36-3 industrial vacuum cleaner for universal use in industrial applications for fine and coarse solid materials. With dust class M star filter.

For large quantities of vacuumed material, durable, robust, compact and mobile: Our three-motor, middle-class IVM 100/36-3 industrial vacuum cleaner for the universal absorption of fine and coarse solid matter in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and each of the three motors can be individually controlled. The large star filter in dust class M can be cleaned easily, comfortably and reliably using the shaker lever. The filter cleaning extends its service life, thus reducing the maintenance effort. The body and collecting container of the machine are made from acid-resistant stainless steel, whereas the housing has been manufactured from resistant steel and has large wheels for easy transportation.

Features and benefits
Manual filter vibration for low operating costs
  • The manual filter vibration increases the working time of the permanent filter, thereby reducing the maintenance required.
Mobile stainless steel container
  • The deposited container can be conveniently removed from the chassis and driven for disposal/emptying.
Fitted with three blower motors
  • Powerful machine with highest possible cleaning performance in single-phase power network.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 222 / 799
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 254 / 25,4
Container content (l) 100
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 3,6
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter ID 70
Accessory nominal diameter ID 50 ID 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 79
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 2,2
Weight without accessories (kg) 73
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 75
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 1020 x 680 x 1720

Equipment

  • Main filter: Star filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Industrial vacuum IVM 100/36-3
Industrial vacuum IVM 100/36-3
Industrial vacuum IVM 100/36-3
Videos
Application areas
  • For large quantities of solid matter and dust
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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