Industrial vacuum IVM 100/36-3 (H)
Three-motor, manoeuvrable and robust middle class IVM 100/36-3 H industrial vacuum cleaner for universal use in industrial applications for fine and coarse solid materials.
For large quantities of vacuumed material, durable, robust, compact and mobile: Our three-motor, middle-class IVM 100/36-3 (H) industrial vacuum cleaner for the universal absorption of fine and coarse solid matter in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and each of the three motors can be individually controlled. The large star filter in dust class M can be cleaned easily, comfortably and reliably using the shaker lever with transmission. Includes H filter. The filter cleaning extends its service life, thus reducing the maintenance effort. The body and collecting container of the machine are made from acid-resistant stainless steel, whereas the housing has been manufactured from resistant steel and has large wheels for easy transportation.
Features and benefits
Equipped for dust class H for high occupational safety
Mobile stainless steel container
- The deposited container can be conveniently removed from the chassis and driven for disposal/emptying.
Fitted with three blower motors
- Powerful machine with highest possible cleaning performance in single-phase power network.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|222 / 799
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25,4
|Container content (l)
|100
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|3,6
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|ID 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|ID 50 ID 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|79
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|2,2
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Filter area for secondary filter (m²)
|3,5
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|81
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|83
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1020 x 680 x 1890
Equipment
- Main filter: Star filter
- Secondary filter: Cartridge filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Videos
Application areas
- For large quantities of hazardous dust