Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 M Lp

Dual-motor, mobile and robust middle class IVM 40/24-2 Lp industrial vacuum cleaner for fine and coarse solid matter. With Longopac emptying system for dust-free emptying.

Durable, robust, compact and mobile: Our two-motor, middle-class IVM 40/24-2 industrial vacuum cleaner for the universal absorption of fine and coarse solid matter in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and both of the motors can be individually controlled. The large PTFE star filter in dust class M can be cleaned easily, comfortably and reliably using the pull and clean filter cleaning system and without having to switch off the vacuum cleaner. The machine impresses with its Longopac® emptying system, which enables the dust-free disposal the vacuumed material. The filter container of the machine is made from acid-resistant stainless steel, whereas the chassis has been manufactured from resistant steel and has large wheels for easy transportation.

Features and benefits
2 blower motors
  • High suction power and robustness.
Longopac disposal system
  • Safe, healthy working thanks to low-dust disposal.
Equipped with a large star filter
  • For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
  • Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 106 / 381,6
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 225 / 22,5
Container content (l) 40
Rated input power (kW) 2,3
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter ID 70
Accessory nominal diameter ID 50 ID 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 77
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 1,5
Weight without accessories (kg) 47
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 49
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 680 x 655 x 1435

Equipment

  • Main filter: Star filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 M Lp
Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 M Lp
Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 M Lp
Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 M Lp
Videos
Application areas
  • For smaller quantities of solid matter and dust
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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