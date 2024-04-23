Industrial vacuum IVM 60/24-2 M ACD WS

Reliable (cleaning) partner: The IVM 60/24-2 M ACD WS dual-engine industrial vacuum cleaner efficiently and effectively picks up types of fine dust that are subject to inertion requirements.

Compact, reliable, simple: The IVM 60/24-2 M ACD WS dual-engine mid-range industrial vacuum cleaner is the ideal solution for picking up types of fine dust that need to be inerted, such as aluminium, titanium or magnesium dusts. The compact and reliable machine with two high-performance turbines is fitted with a large star filter in dust class M that is quick and easy to clean using a manual filter shaker. The collecting container also incorporates a strainer basket. All the particles that are drawn in are forced through the inert fluid so they are completely wet. The filling level of the inert fluid can be seen through the inspection glass at any time. Switching off the suction power when fluid levels are too low prevents operating errors. The fluid is drained through a ball valve.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/24-2 M ACD WS: ACD – Applied for Combustible Dust
ACD – Applied for Combustible Dust
For the safe and economical vacuuming of combustible dusts. Conforms to the IEC 60335-2-69 standard.
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/24-2 M ACD WS: Forced guidance of the trapped particles
Forced guidance of the trapped particles
The suction waste is completely wetted by the inert fluid.
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/24-2 M ACD WS: Monitoring the container fluid
Monitoring the container fluid
The inert fluid level is monitored through an inspection glass.
Switching off the suction power at low fluid level
  • Loss of suction indicates to the operator that the fluid level is low.
Compact system
  • The fully integrated collecting container keeps the system ultra-compact.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Air flow (m³/h) 532
Vacuum (mbar) 254
Container content (l) 60
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 2,4
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter ID 70
Accessory nominal diameter ID 50 ID 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 79
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 2,2
Weight without accessories (kg) 108
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 111,5
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 1020 x 680 x 1490

Equipment

  • Main filter: Star filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
  • Automatic filling level shut-off
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/24-2 M ACD WS
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/24-2 M ACD WS
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/24-2 M ACD WS
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/24-2 M ACD WS
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/24-2 M ACD WS
Videos
Application areas
  • Machining manufacturing processes
  • Additive manufacturing
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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