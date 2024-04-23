Compact, reliable, simple: The IVM 60/24-2 M ACD WS dual-engine mid-range industrial vacuum cleaner is the ideal solution for picking up types of fine dust that need to be inerted, such as aluminium, titanium or magnesium dusts. The compact and reliable machine with two high-performance turbines is fitted with a large star filter in dust class M that is quick and easy to clean using a manual filter shaker. The collecting container also incorporates a strainer basket. All the particles that are drawn in are forced through the inert fluid so they are completely wet. The filling level of the inert fluid can be seen through the inspection glass at any time. Switching off the suction power when fluid levels are too low prevents operating errors. The fluid is drained through a ball valve.