Industrial vacuum IVM 60/24-2 M ACD WS
Reliable (cleaning) partner: The IVM 60/24-2 M ACD WS dual-engine industrial vacuum cleaner efficiently and effectively picks up types of fine dust that are subject to inertion requirements.
Compact, reliable, simple: The IVM 60/24-2 M ACD WS dual-engine mid-range industrial vacuum cleaner is the ideal solution for picking up types of fine dust that need to be inerted, such as aluminium, titanium or magnesium dusts. The compact and reliable machine with two high-performance turbines is fitted with a large star filter in dust class M that is quick and easy to clean using a manual filter shaker. The collecting container also incorporates a strainer basket. All the particles that are drawn in are forced through the inert fluid so they are completely wet. The filling level of the inert fluid can be seen through the inspection glass at any time. Switching off the suction power when fluid levels are too low prevents operating errors. The fluid is drained through a ball valve.
Features and benefits
ACD – Applied for Combustible DustFor the safe and economical vacuuming of combustible dusts. Conforms to the IEC 60335-2-69 standard.
Forced guidance of the trapped particlesThe suction waste is completely wetted by the inert fluid.
Monitoring the container fluidThe inert fluid level is monitored through an inspection glass.
Switching off the suction power at low fluid level
- Loss of suction indicates to the operator that the fluid level is low.
Compact system
- The fully integrated collecting container keeps the system ultra-compact.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (m³/h)
|532
|Vacuum (mbar)
|254
|Container content (l)
|60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|2,4
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|ID 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|ID 50 ID 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|79
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|2,2
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|108
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|111,5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1020 x 680 x 1490
Equipment
- Main filter: Star filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
- Automatic filling level shut-off
Videos
Application areas
- Machining manufacturing processes
- Additive manufacturing