Industrial vacuum IVM 60/36-3 H
Three-motor, manoeuvrable and robust middle class IVM 600/36-3 H industrial vacuum cleaner for universal use in industrial applications for fine and coarse solid materials.
Durable, robust, compact and mobile: Our 3-motor, middle-class IVM 60/36-3 H industrial vacuum cleaner for the universal absorption of fine and coarse solid matter in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and each of the three motors can be individually controlled. The large star filter in dust class M can be cleaned easily, comfortably and reliably using the shaker lever. Includes a certified H filter. The filter cleaning extends its service life, thus reducing the maintenance effort. The body and collecting container of the machine are made from acid-resistant stainless steel, whereas the housing has been manufactured from resistant steel and has large wheels for easy transportation. The machine is certified according to dust class H.
Features and benefits
Mobile stainless steel container
- The deposited container can be conveniently removed from the chassis and driven for disposal/emptying.
User-friendly machine handling
- Hose hook and accessory storage ensure fast tool access and tidy storage.
- All hooks can be hung freely on the machine via a clip system.
Fitted with three blower motors
- Powerful machine with highest possible cleaning performance in single-phase power network.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|222 / 799
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25,4
|Container content (l)
|60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|3,6
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|ID 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|ID 50 ID 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|79
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|2
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Filter area for secondary filter (m²)
|3,5
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|78
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|80
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1020 x 680 x 1670
Equipment
- Main filter: Star filter
- Secondary filter: Cartridge filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Videos
Application areas
- For hazardous dusts