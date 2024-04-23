Industrial vacuum IVR 100/24-2 Sc

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuum IVR 100/24-2 Sc: Particularly robust, particularly flexible
Particularly robust, particularly flexible
With practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. With numerous options for accessory storage. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
Industrial vacuum IVR 100/24-2 Sc: Fitted with two very quiet fan motors
Fitted with two very quiet fan motors
For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required. Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly.
Industrial vacuum IVR 100/24-2 Sc: Convenient, manual filter cleaning
Convenient, manual filter cleaning
Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with large pocket filter
  • For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
  • Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
  • Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.
Industrial vacuum IVR 100/24-2 Sc
Industrial vacuum IVR 100/24-2 Sc
Application areas
  • For medium to large quantities of fine and coarse swarf
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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