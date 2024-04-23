Industrial vacuum IVR 100/30 Sc

The IVR 100/30 Sc for mobile and stationary vacuuming of medium quantities of fine, coarse, combustible and hazardous solid materials in non-explosive areas.

The robust IVR 100/30 Sc industrial vacuum cleaner is suitable for both mobile and stationary use in non-explosive areas, and can tackle tough applications in three-shift operation. The three-phase AC vacuum cleaner with dust class M filter engineering is suitable for vacuuming medium quantities of fine, combustible and hazardous (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³) swarf and dust, large swarf, sand or blasting abrasive. Thanks to manual filter cleaning of the washable, durable pocket filter with constantly high suction power and the maintenance-friendly design, the vacuum cleaner meets other important industrial requirements while keeping noise levels low during operation. An ergonomic set-down trolley and polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose ensure convenient, safe and low-dust emptying of the 100 l rolling container. The directly driven, low-wear motor with a rated input power of 3 kW and a powerful, energy-efficient side channel blower (IE2) with optimised wheel geometry for high vacuums ensure quiet noise levels during operation with high suction power.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuum IVR 100/30 Sc: Particularly robust, particularly flexible
Particularly robust, particularly flexible
With practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. With numerous options for accessory storage. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
Industrial vacuum IVR 100/30 Sc: Wear-resistant side channel blower
Wear-resistant side channel blower
With 3 kW power and soft start for vacuuming large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Optimally suited for mobile use in multiple shift operation.
Industrial vacuum IVR 100/30 Sc: Convenient, manual filter cleaning
Convenient, manual filter cleaning
Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with large pocket filter
  • For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
  • Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
  • Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 88 / 315
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 260 / 26
Container content (l) 100
Rated input power (kW) 3
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter ID 70
Accessory nominal diameter ID 50 ID 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 62
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 1,75
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 145
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 145
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 915 x 760 x 1975
Industrial vacuum IVR 100/30 Sc
Industrial vacuum IVR 100/30 Sc
Industrial vacuum IVR 100/30 Sc
Application areas
  • For large quantities of fine and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³)
  • For large quantities of solids, such as fine and coarse swarf, sand, blasting abrasive
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


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