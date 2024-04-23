The robust IVR 100/30 Sc industrial vacuum cleaner is suitable for both mobile and stationary use in non-explosive areas, and can tackle tough applications in three-shift operation. The three-phase AC vacuum cleaner with dust class M filter engineering is suitable for vacuuming medium quantities of fine, combustible and hazardous (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³) swarf and dust, large swarf, sand or blasting abrasive. Thanks to manual filter cleaning of the washable, durable pocket filter with constantly high suction power and the maintenance-friendly design, the vacuum cleaner meets other important industrial requirements while keeping noise levels low during operation. An ergonomic set-down trolley and polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose ensure convenient, safe and low-dust emptying of the 100 l rolling container. The directly driven, low-wear motor with a rated input power of 3 kW and a powerful, energy-efficient side channel blower (IE2) with optimised wheel geometry for high vacuums ensure quiet noise levels during operation with high suction power.