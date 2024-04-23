Industrial vacuum IVR 100/40-Pp Sc
IVR 100/40-Pp Sc: an industrial vacuum cleaner powered by compressed air for vacuuming dust or paste-like materials over long distances. With pocket filter.
The IVR 100/40-Pp Sc industrial vacuum cleaner with multi-stage compressed-air drive generates an extremely high vacuum. As a result, dust and even paste-like substances can be conveyed over longer distances. The pneumatic vacuum is equipped with a highly effective pocket filter, which also reliably filters fine dust. The pocket filter is available in a 1.75 m² version. Polyethylene bag and pressure compensation hose ensure emptying produces minimal dust. The 100-litre container features a convenient set-down mechanism, which also ensures easy resumption of work.
Features and benefits
Low-dust emptying system with PE bag
- Low-dust emptying thanks to closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose.
- Simple and safe dust disposal thanks to PE bag.
Manual shaking mechanism for easy filter cleaning
- Regular operation of the shaking lever for constantly high suction power.
Low-noise operation
- Quiet operation thanks to sound-damped drive unit.
Specifications
Technical data
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|95 / 341
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|500 / 50
|Container content (l)
|100
|Rated input power (kW)
|4
|Vacuuming type
|Pneumatic
|Connection nominal diameter
|ID 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|ID 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|55 - 80
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1,75
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|101
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|104
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|915 x 760 x 1620