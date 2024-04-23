Industrial vacuum IVR 100/40 Sc

The IVR 100/40 Sc offers a high filling volume with, at the same time, a small floor space. Suitable for vacuuming combustible dusts. For installation in non-explosive areas.

The super compact class for use in non-explosive areas! Despite its high filling volume, the IVR 100/40 Sc has a relatively small footprint, making it ideal for use in production halls with restricted space. An internal reinforced pocket filter (dust filter class M) with a large filter area (1.75 m²) and effective filter cleaning, as well as a cyclone-like pre-separation system enables reliable collection of fine, even combustible dust. A pressure compensation hose and downholder ensure low-dust vacuuming directly into a disposal bag. The container is connected to the vacuum cleaner via a set-down mechanism that can be operated in a convenient, upright position. The noise generated by the machine is at a comfortable level thanks to the integrated muffler. The robust design and non-wearing side channel blower guarantee a long service life – even in continuous industrial use.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuum IVR 100/40 Sc: Particularly robust, particularly flexible
Particularly robust, particularly flexible
With practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. With numerous options for accessory storage. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
Industrial vacuum IVR 100/40 Sc: Wear-resistant side channel blower
Wear-resistant side channel blower
With 4 kW power and soft start for vacuuming large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Optimally suited for mobile use in multiple shift operation.
Industrial vacuum IVR 100/40 Sc: Convenient, manual filter cleaning
Convenient, manual filter cleaning
Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with large pocket filter
  • For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
  • Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
  • Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 138 / 495
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 140 / 14
Container content (l) 100
Container material Metal
Rated input power (kW) 4,7
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter ID 70
Accessory nominal diameter ID 50 ID 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 71
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 1,75
Weight without accessories (kg) 184
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 200
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 910 x 760 x 2270

Equipment

  • Main filter: Pocket filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Industrial vacuum IVR 100/40 Sc
Industrial vacuum IVR 100/40 Sc
Industrial vacuum IVR 100/40 Sc
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INFORMATION
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lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
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Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


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