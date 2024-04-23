The super compact class for use in non-explosive areas! Despite its high filling volume, the IVR 100/40 Sc has a relatively small footprint, making it ideal for use in production halls with restricted space. An internal reinforced pocket filter (dust filter class M) with a large filter area (1.75 m²) and effective filter cleaning, as well as a cyclone-like pre-separation system enables reliable collection of fine, even combustible dust. A pressure compensation hose and downholder ensure low-dust vacuuming directly into a disposal bag. The container is connected to the vacuum cleaner via a set-down mechanism that can be operated in a convenient, upright position. The noise generated by the machine is at a comfortable level thanks to the integrated muffler. The robust design and non-wearing side channel blower guarantee a long service life – even in continuous industrial use.