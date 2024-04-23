Industrial vacuum IVR 100/75-Pp Sc

The IVR 100/75-Pp Sc is an industrial vacuum cleaner with a multi-stage compressed air drive.Dust or paste-like substances can be easily conveyed over long distances by the powerful vacuum.

The IVR 100/75-Pp Sc is an industrial vacuum cleaner that works with a multi-stage compressed air drive.The high vacuum ensures that dust and paste-like substances can move over long distances. The high-performance pocket filter is also ideal for fine dust particles and is available in 1.75 m². The 100-litre container features a convenient set-down mechanism, which also enables hassle-free resumption of work. The IVR 100/75-Pp Sc facilitates low-dust emptying thanks to the polyethylene bag and pressure compensation hose.

Features and benefits
Low-dust emptying system with PE bag
  • Low-dust emptying thanks to closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose.
Manual shaking mechanism for easy filter cleaning
  • Regular operation of the shaking lever for constantly high suction power.
  • Unrivalled effective manual filter cleaning thanks to reinforcement lattice in every filter bag.
Low-noise operation
  • Quiet operation thanks to sound-damped drive unit.
Specifications

Technical data

Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 203 / 732
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 500 / 50
Container content (l) 100
Rated input power (kW) 7,5
Vacuuming type Pneumatic
Connection nominal diameter ID 50
Accessory nominal diameter ID 50
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 55 - 80
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 1,75
Weight without accessories (kg) 107
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 110
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 915 x 760 x 1583
Industrial vacuum IVR 100/75-Pp Sc
Industrial vacuum IVR 100/75-Pp Sc
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


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