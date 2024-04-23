The IVR 100/75-Pp Sc is an industrial vacuum cleaner that works with a multi-stage compressed air drive.The high vacuum ensures that dust and paste-like substances can move over long distances. The high-performance pocket filter is also ideal for fine dust particles and is available in 1.75 m². The 100-litre container features a convenient set-down mechanism, which also enables hassle-free resumption of work. The IVR 100/75-Pp Sc facilitates low-dust emptying thanks to the polyethylene bag and pressure compensation hose.