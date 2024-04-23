Extra-low and compact entry-level industrial vacuum cleaner IVR 35/20-2 Sc Me for the metalworking industry. The robust design and the small footprint of the vacuum cleaner ensure a long service life in tough day-to-day operations in industrial settings. With two powerful bypass motors, the machine is ideal for maintenance cleaning in workshops or production halls. An internal reinforced pocket filter (dust filter class M) with large filter area (1.4 m²) and effective filter cleaning, as well as a cyclone-like pre-separation system, ensures reliable pickup of fine dusts. The stainless steel collection tank is connected to the vacuum cleaner by means of a practical and easy-to-operate set-down mechanism. The intelligent sound-damping reduces the operating noise without compromising on performance. Thanks to high-quality wheels and small dimensions, the IVR 35/20-2 Sc Me impresses with superb portability and maximum versatility.