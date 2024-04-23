Industrial vacuum IVR 40/15 Sc

The IVR 40/15 Sc: Industrial vacuum cleaner for long work cycles. Vacuums up fine, combustible dusts in production areas and on machines. For installation in non-explosive areas.

The IVR 40/15 Sc, with its non-wearing side channel blower, is ideal for tough, continuous use in non-explosive production areas. An internal reinforced pocket filter (dust filter class M) impresses with a large filter area (1.75 m²), effective filter cleaning and a cyclone-like pre-separation system. This means fine and even combustible dusts can be reliably picked up. The container is linked to the vacuum cleaner via a practical set-down mechanism. Thanks to the integrated muffler, the noise is kept to a pleasantly low level. Thanks to its robust design, the industrial vacuum cleaner impresses with a long service life, and takes the toughest industrial applications in its stride.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuum IVR 40/15 Sc: Particularly robust, particularly flexible
Particularly robust, particularly flexible
With practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. Despite its very compact design, it features numerous options for carrying accessories. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
Industrial vacuum IVR 40/15 Sc: Wear-resistant side channel blower
Wear-resistant side channel blower
With 1.5 kW power and soft start-up for vacuuming small amounts of dust and solid materials. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Optimally suited for mobile use in multiple shift operation.
Industrial vacuum IVR 40/15 Sc: Convenient, manual filter cleaning
Convenient, manual filter cleaning
Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with large pocket filter
  • For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
  • Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
  • Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 58 / 210
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 200 / 20
Container content (l) 40
Container material Metal
Rated input power (kW) 1,5
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter ID 50
Accessory nominal diameter ID 50 ID 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 57
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 1,75
Weight without accessories (kg) 113
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 113
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 890 x 670 x 1560

Equipment

  • Main filter: Pocket filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Industrial vacuum IVR 40/15 Sc
Industrial vacuum IVR 40/15 Sc
Industrial vacuum IVR 40/15 Sc
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INFORMATION
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Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


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