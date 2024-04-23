The IVR 40/24-2 Sc is a manoeuvrable industrial vacuum cleaner for the safe vacuuming of small quantities of combustible and hazardous dusts (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³) and fine swarf for use in non-explosive areas. With a rated input power of 2.4 kW, a powerful, AC-powered two-turbine solution guarantees high suction power. The robust design is also ideal for the special requirements of industrial applications. A washable, durable pocket filter with dust class M and a manual shaking mechanism for filter cleaning ensure constantly high suction power. An ergonomic set-down trolley makes it possible to empty the 40 l rolling container conveniently without removing the drive head. A polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose ensures low-dust emptying and safe disposal of the suction waste. The vacuum cleaner's beneficial features are rounded off by quiet operation and a compact and extremely maintenance-friendly design.