Industrial vacuum IVR 40/24-2 Sc
IVR 40/24-2 Sc mobile industrial vacuum cleaner for vacuuming hazardous and combustible dusts in non-explosive areas. AC-powered, robust machine.
The IVR 40/24-2 Sc is a manoeuvrable industrial vacuum cleaner for the safe vacuuming of small quantities of combustible and hazardous dusts (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³) and fine swarf for use in non-explosive areas. With a rated input power of 2.4 kW, a powerful, AC-powered two-turbine solution guarantees high suction power. The robust design is also ideal for the special requirements of industrial applications. A washable, durable pocket filter with dust class M and a manual shaking mechanism for filter cleaning ensure constantly high suction power. An ergonomic set-down trolley makes it possible to empty the 40 l rolling container conveniently without removing the drive head. A polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose ensures low-dust emptying and safe disposal of the suction waste. The vacuum cleaner's beneficial features are rounded off by quiet operation and a compact and extremely maintenance-friendly design.
Features and benefits
Particularly robust, particularly flexibleWith practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. Despite its very compact design, it features numerous options for carrying accessories. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
Fitted with two very quiet fan motorsFor powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required. Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly.
Convenient, manual filter cleaningEffortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with large pocket filter
- For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
- Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
- Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|148 / 532
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|230 / 23
|Container content (l)
|40
|Rated input power (kW)
|2,4
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|ID 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|ID 50 ID 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|68
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1,75
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|76
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|75,5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|855 x 715 x 1135
Application areas
- For small quantities of combustible and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³)
- For smaller quantities of fine swarf and dust