Particularly robust, particularly flexible With practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. Despite its very compact design, it features numerous options for carrying accessories. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses. With practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. Despite its very compact design, it features numerous options for carrying accessories. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.

Fitted with two very quiet fan motors For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required. Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly. For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required. Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly.