Particularly robust, particularly flexible
With practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend.
Despite its very compact design, it features numerous options for carrying accessories.
Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
Fitted with two very quiet fan motors
For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance.
Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required.
Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly.
Convenient, manual filter cleaning
Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required.
Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort.
Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.