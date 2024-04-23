Industrial vacuum IVR 50/30 Sc

IVR 50/30 Sc industrial vacuum cleaner suitable for continuous operation in non-explosive areas. For the safe vacuuming of combustible and hazardous dust and swarf.

The IVR 50/30 industrial vacuum cleaner can be used in both mobile and stationary applications in non-explosive areas, and features dust class M filter engineering, which ensures safe vacuuming of small quantities of fine swarf and combustible and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³). With a rated input power of 3 kW, the machine, which features a low-maintenance three-phase motor and powerful, energy-efficient side channel blower (IE2), is perfect for three-shift continuous operation. An ergonomic set-down trolley makes it possible to conveniently empty the 50 l container without having to remove the drive head. The low-dust emptying system is complemented by a polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose, which also ensures safe disposal. Thanks to the durable, washable pocket filter and simple, manual filter cleaning using a shaking lever, constant suction power is guaranteed at all times. The sound-damped drive unit enables quiet operation.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuum IVR 50/30 Sc: Particularly robust, particularly flexible
Particularly robust, particularly flexible
With practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. Despite its very compact design, it features numerous options for carrying accessories. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
Industrial vacuum IVR 50/30 Sc: Wear-resistant side channel blower
Wear-resistant side channel blower
With 3 kW power and soft start-up for vacuuming small amounts of dust and solid materials. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Optimally suited for mobile use in multiple shift operation.
Industrial vacuum IVR 50/30 Sc: Convenient, manual filter cleaning
Convenient, manual filter cleaning
Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with large pocket filter
  • For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
  • Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
  • Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 88 / 312
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 260 / 26
Container content (l) 50
Rated input power (kW) 3
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter ID 50
Accessory nominal diameter ID 50 ID 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 62
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 1,75
Weight without accessories (kg) 142
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 142
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 855 x 760 x 1675
Industrial vacuum IVR 50/30 Sc
Industrial vacuum IVR 50/30 Sc
Industrial vacuum IVR 50/30 Sc
Application areas
  • For small quantities of combustible and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³)
  • For smaller quantities of fine swarf and dust
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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