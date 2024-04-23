The IVR 50/30 industrial vacuum cleaner can be used in both mobile and stationary applications in non-explosive areas, and features dust class M filter engineering, which ensures safe vacuuming of small quantities of fine swarf and combustible and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³). With a rated input power of 3 kW, the machine, which features a low-maintenance three-phase motor and powerful, energy-efficient side channel blower (IE2), is perfect for three-shift continuous operation. An ergonomic set-down trolley makes it possible to conveniently empty the 50 l container without having to remove the drive head. The low-dust emptying system is complemented by a polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose, which also ensures safe disposal. Thanks to the durable, washable pocket filter and simple, manual filter cleaning using a shaking lever, constant suction power is guaranteed at all times. The sound-damped drive unit enables quiet operation.