Driven by a low-wear and low-maintenance motor suitable for continuous operation and a rated input power of 4 kW, the quiet three-phase AC powered IVR 50/40 Sc industrial vacuum cleaner impresses by safely vacuuming fine swarf and combustible and hazardous (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³) dust. An ergonomic set-down trolley and a polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose make it possible to safely and conveniently empty the 50 l rolling container without producing large amounts of dust. The energy-efficient (IE2) yet powerful side channel blower with optimised wheel geometry for high vacuums and the sophisticated dust class M filter system guarantee safe vacuuming in non-explosive areas on an industrial scale. Thanks to the washable, durable pocket filter and a manual shaking mechanism for simple filter cleaning, suction power is guaranteed to be kept high at all times. In addition to stationary operation, a manoeuvrable chassis provides maximum flexibility in terms of where to use the machine.