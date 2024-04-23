The IVR-B 30/15 is a low and compact industrial vacuum which is perfect for use in the metalworking and plastics processing industry. The high-quality stainless steel container withstands the toughest conditions. Press remnants, shavings and dust can be reliably vacuumed with the cartridge filter. Unnecessary vacuum components were deliberately omitted in the design of the machine. The result is a vacuum cleaner that is very easy to operate and extremely low maintenance. The durable side channel blower guarantees continuous use without any problems (e.g. in production lines). An effective silencer lowers the volume to a pleasant minimum.