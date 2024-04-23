Industrial vacuum IVR-B 50/30

Space-saving build-in unit: the IVR-B 50/30 industrial vacuum with durable side channel blower and cartridge filter for (metal) shavings, press remnants and coarse dust.

The IVR-B 50/30 build-in unit is a compact industrial vacuum with low height – perfect for direct installation in the metalworking and plastics processing industry. Thanks to the focus on the essential vacuum elements, the machine impresses with extremely simple handling and maintenance. The durable side channel blower enables continuous use without making any compromises, e.g. in production lines. With the cartridge filter in the container cover, the machine is perfect for vacuuming shavings, press remnants and coarse dust. The robust container made from painted steel sheet is designed specially for industrial use. An integrated silencer reduces the noise level to a pleasant minimum.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuum IVR-B 50/30: Compact dimensions
Compact dimensions
Easy storage and attachment between, on or under production machines. The compact size makes it suitable for a range of different applications. Powerful side channel blower facilitates diverse applications.
Industrial vacuum IVR-B 50/30: Freestanding stainless steel collection container
Freestanding stainless steel collection container
The collection container can be lifted off the base plate of the machine. Safety clips on the lid enable safe transport.
Industrial vacuum IVR-B 50/30: Wear-resistant side channel blower
Wear-resistant side channel blower
Compact machine with 3 kW rated input power for vacuuming solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Optimally suited for mobile use in multiple shift operation.
Equipped with a durable cartridge filter
  • For safe vacuuming of solids and small quantities of dust up to dust class M.
  • Very clear and compact design of the filter.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 88 / 315
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 260 / 26
Container content (l) 50
Rated input power (kW) 3
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter ID 50
Accessory nominal diameter ID 50 ID 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 72
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 1
Weight without accessories (kg) 70
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 74
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 835 x 715 x 570
Industrial vacuum IVR-B 50/30
Industrial vacuum IVR-B 50/30
Industrial vacuum IVR-B 50/30
Industrial vacuum IVR-B 50/30
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Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


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