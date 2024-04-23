There is plenty of space for large quantities of dust and other solids in the 100-litre stainless steel container on our IVS 100/40 60 Hz super-class industrial vacuum range. In addition, the integrated set-down mechanism in the container facilitates emptying for the user. The horizontal filter shaker with gearbox for targeted power transmission is likewise designed for maximum ease of use. Regardless of how much force is applied by the user, this clever feature ensures consistently good cleaning of the filter system with its large star filter approved for dust class M. With a 4 kW side channel blower and powerful three-phase motor, the machine is perfect for continuous use and is also very efficient thanks to its high efficiency rate (IE2). Various options for storing accessories so that they are not lost are also included in the basic equipment for this entry-level unit.