Industrial vacuum IVS 100/40 Lp

IVS 100/40 M Lp super-class industrial vacuum with 4 kW side channel blower for continuous use. The integrated Longopac® disposal system enables the disposal of suction media with very little dust.

The smallest model from our range of super-class industrial vacuums with Longopac® disposal system: the IVS 100/40 Lp for vacuuming solids such as large quantities of rubble and mineral dusts. Here, the waste is fed directly to the Longopac® disposal bags and can then be removed virtually dust-free. The filter system with its large but – thanks to its 16 pleats – still highly compact star filter, is cleaned thoroughly by a horizontal filter shaker. Here, a special gearbox ensures consistent cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force applied by the user. With the reliable and efficient (IE2) three-phase motor and the powerful 4 kW side channel blower, the vacuum cleaner is also equipped for challenging tasks in continuous operation. Accessories can be accommodated so that they are safe for transportation and cannot be lost, while an optional remote control once again demonstrates the variety of equipment on the basic model.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuum IVS 100/40 Lp: Safe Longopac® disposal system
Safe Longopac® disposal system
Enables dust-free disposal and thus health-friendly work. For collecting and separately disposing of a wide variety of vacuumed material. Optionally available in a very sustainable, biodegradable version.
Industrial vacuum IVS 100/40 Lp: Wear-resistant side channel blower
Wear-resistant side channel blower
With 4 kW power and soft start for vacuuming large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Suitable for multiple shift operation and/or with multiple suction points.
Industrial vacuum IVS 100/40 Lp: Manual IVS filter cleaning
Manual IVS filter cleaning
Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with extra-large star filter
  • For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
  • Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
Specifications

Technical data

Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 61,1 / 220
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 175 / 17,5
Container content (l) 100
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 4,2
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter ID 70
Accessory nominal diameter ID 70 ID 50
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 75
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 2,2
Weight without accessories (kg) 155
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 167,6
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 1202 x 686 x 1465

Equipment

  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Industrial vacuum IVS 100/40 Lp
Industrial vacuum IVS 100/40 Lp
Industrial vacuum IVS 100/40 Lp
Industrial vacuum IVS 100/40 Lp
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Accessories
INFORMATION
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Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


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