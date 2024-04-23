The smallest model from our range of super-class industrial vacuums with Longopac® disposal system: the IVS 100/40 Lp for vacuuming solids such as large quantities of rubble and mineral dusts. Here, the waste is fed directly to the Longopac® disposal bags and can then be removed virtually dust-free. The filter system with its large but – thanks to its 16 pleats – still highly compact star filter, is cleaned thoroughly by a horizontal filter shaker. Here, a special gearbox ensures consistent cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force applied by the user. With the reliable and efficient (IE2) three-phase motor and the powerful 4 kW side channel blower, the vacuum cleaner is also equipped for challenging tasks in continuous operation. Accessories can be accommodated so that they are safe for transportation and cannot be lost, while an optional remote control once again demonstrates the variety of equipment on the basic model.