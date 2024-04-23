The entry-level model in our super-class industrial vacuum range with dust class M certification is already making its mark with impressive performance values and excellent equipment. The IVS 100/40 M has an efficient three-phase motor (IE2) with soft start-up in order to prevent peaks in power when starting the machine along with a powerful 4.0 kW side channel blower. The large star filter reliably picks up fine dusts that are hazardous to health, while the horizontal filter shaker means that cleaning the filter system couldn't be easier for the user. This is ensured by the integrated gearbox for targeted power transmission. How much or how little force is applied by the user therefore has no influence on the cleaning results. Another benefit is the many options for storing accessories. As a result, these are stored safely during the working day and when the machine is being transported. The IVS 100/40 M is designed for continuous operation, which is clearly demonstrated by a 100-litre stainless steel container with convenient set-down mechanism. An optional remote control supplements its wide range of equipment.