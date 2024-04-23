Industrial vacuum IVS 100/55
60 Hz-version of our IVS 100/55 super-class industrial vacuum for vacuuming large quantities, including of heavy materials. The 5.5 kW side channel blower (IE2) is suitable for continuous use.
It can even be operated at a conventional 16-amp industrial power socket: the 60 Hz version of our IVS 100/55 super-class industrial vacuum. This is due to the soft start-up function of the powerful three-phase motor, which effectively prevents peaks in power when switching on the vacuum cleaner. The 5.5 kW side channel blower designed for continuous operation ensures maximum performance when vacuuming large quantities of heavy materials. In addition, the highly efficient machine (IE2) can be used for both stationary and mobile applications, while the 100-litre stainless steel container with convenient set-down mechanism enables long work intervals without having to be emptied. Various intelligent equipment features, such as the horizontal filter shaker with gearbox, the optional remote control for switching the vacuum cleaner on and off from a distance of up to 30 m, and the large number of storage options for accessories, are also included in the clever concept of this super-class model.
Features and benefits
Optional remote control
- Optional radio remote control for machine operation from a distance of up to 30 m.
- Convenient, time-saving operation of the machine in a single forward movement.
- Optimal space utilisation: the vacuum cleaner can be stored in unused or safety areas.
Power-saving soft start
- Low starting current prevents power supply voltage dips.
- Low energy peaks ensure lower energy costs.
- Only low machine fuse protection necessary. (Up to 5.5 A,16 A fuse protection is sufficient.)
User-friendly machine handling
- Hose hook and accessory storage ensure fast tool access and tidy storage.
- Integrated cable hook for secure cable storage.
- All hooks can be hung freely on the machine via a clip system.
User-friendly set-down mechanism
- Easy and time-saving container removal directly on the handle.
- The practical container handle serves as an aid for pulling and pushing the machine to the emptying point.
- Large industrial rollers ensure maximum mobility even on uneven floors and under heavy load.
Horizontal operation of filter cleaning system
- The handle for manual filter cleaning is located at a convenient operating height and makes working comfortable.
- Regardless of the amount of force applied by the user, a gearbox ensures consistent cleaning results.
- Longer filter downtime due to more frequent filter cleaning and metered power transmission to the filter.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 380 - 480 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|166 / 598
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|210 / 21
|Container content (l)
|100
|Rated input power (kW)
|6,6
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|ID 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|ID 70 ID 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|2,2
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|145
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|159,6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1202 x 771 x 1470
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no