It can even be operated at a conventional 16-amp industrial power socket: the 60 Hz version of our IVS 100/55 super-class industrial vacuum. This is due to the soft start-up function of the powerful three-phase motor, which effectively prevents peaks in power when switching on the vacuum cleaner. The 5.5 kW side channel blower designed for continuous operation ensures maximum performance when vacuuming large quantities of heavy materials. In addition, the highly efficient machine (IE2) can be used for both stationary and mobile applications, while the 100-litre stainless steel container with convenient set-down mechanism enables long work intervals without having to be emptied. Various intelligent equipment features, such as the horizontal filter shaker with gearbox, the optional remote control for switching the vacuum cleaner on and off from a distance of up to 30 m, and the large number of storage options for accessories, are also included in the clever concept of this super-class model.