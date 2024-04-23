Water treatment unit WRP 8000
The WRP 8000 washing water recycling system has a flow performance of up to 8,000 l/h and reduces fresh water consumption efficiently and cost-effectively by up to 85%.
The WRP 8000 saves up to 85% fresh water. With a flow performance of up to 8,000 l/h, the water recycling system allows for efficient and cost-effective recycling of oil-free waste water, and all without the addition of flocculation chemicals. Thanks to tried-and-tested sand filtration, all particles over 20 µm can be safely removed. The recycled water can be reused for all of the system's vehicle washing processes. Depending on legal regulations, excess water may be discharged either directly to the sewer via the overflow of the pumped-storage reservoir or via a separator. The waste water can also be discharged to the sewer directly from the recycled water tank. Through continuous circulation and good ventilation, unpleasant odours can be largely avoided. The modular system offers the optimal solution for every location.
Features and benefits
Chemical-free solution
- Low operating costs.
- Robust filtration process.
- Faster amortisation of the investment costs.
Modular concept
- Location-specific and customised solutions.
Fresh water savings of up to 85%
- Lower costs for fresh water.
- High profitability.
Easy to install
- Low installation costs due to short installation times.
Z-83.3-29 type approval as proof of greatest possible circulation
- Simplified approval procedure with the local water authority.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 230 / 50
|Connected load (kW)
|1,3
|Throughput (l/h)
|8000
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|700 x 620 x 1600
Application areas
- Water reclamation for car washing bays
- Water reclamation for commercial vehicle washing bays