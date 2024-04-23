The WRP 8000 saves up to 85% fresh water. With a flow performance of up to 8,000 l/h, the water recycling system allows for efficient and cost-effective recycling of oil-free waste water, and all without the addition of flocculation chemicals. Thanks to tried-and-tested sand filtration, all particles over 20 µm can be safely removed. The recycled water can be reused for all of the system's vehicle washing processes. Depending on legal regulations, excess water may be discharged either directly to the sewer via the overflow of the pumped-storage reservoir or via a separator. The waste water can also be discharged to the sewer directly from the recycled water tank. Through continuous circulation and good ventilation, unpleasant odours can be largely avoided. The modular system offers the optimal solution for every location.