Water treatment unit WRP Car Wash
The WRP Car Wash water reclamation system for vehicle washing bays with hydrocyclone has a flow performance of up to 3,000 l/h. The system reduces fresh water consumption by up to 85%.
The WRP Car Wash water reclamation system is designed for vehicle washing bays and saves up to 85% fresh water. The water reclamation system offers a flow performance of up to 3,000 l/h and effectively recycles oil-free waste water for free. There is no need to add flocculation chemicals. Thanks to the ample reservoir system and powerful hydrocyclone, particles > 20 µm are reliably removed. The recycled water can be reused for all washing programmes in the gantry car wash. Depending on legal regulations, excess water may be discharged either directly to the sewer via the overflow of the pumped-storage reservoir or via a separator. The waste water can also be discharged to the sewer directly from the recycled water tank. Through circulation and good ventilation, unpleasant odours can be reliably avoided. The modular and very flexible system offers the optimal solution for virtually anylocation.
Features and benefits
Physical treatment without any maintenance effort
- No filter return rinse necessary.
- No replacement of filter material required.
- Low service and operating costs.
Compact system
- Low space requirement.
- Easy retrofitting option.
- Flexible installation thanks to modular design.
Fresh water savings of up to 85%
- Lower costs for fresh water.
- High profitability.
- Quick return on investment.
Easy to install
- Low installation costs due to short installation times.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 230 / 50
|Connected load (kW)
|1,3
|Throughput (l/h)
|3000
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|220 x 603 x 1863
Scope of supply
- Float switch in pump storage basin
- Submersible pump: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Control of all components
Videos
Application areas
- Water reclamation for car washing bays