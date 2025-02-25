Mọi thắc mắc xin liên hệ tại đây!

    Giải pháp hút bụi công nghiệp / Loại bỏ bụi | Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming GmbH

    Dù là máy hút bụi công nghiệp linh hoạt hay cố định, cho lượng nhỏ hay lớn, chất lỏng hay rắn, chất thải hút không gây vấn đề hay chất thải nguy hiểm. Với máy hút bụi công nghiệp và máy hút bụi công nghiệp Kärcher, bạn có thể xử lý ngay cả những tác vụ làm sạch khó khăn nhất chỉ trong vài giây.

    Giải pháp phù hợp cho mọi vấn đề

    Các máy hút bụi công nghiệp và máy hút bụi công nghiệp của Kärcher cung cấp cho bạn các giải pháp cho mọi tác vụ hút bụi công nghiệp: Dù là thiết bị linh hoạt và di động hay cố định, cho việc hút bụi từ các mảnh vụn thô đến các hạt nhỏ nhất trong không khí, cho lượng nhỏ hay lớn, cho chất lỏng hay chất rắn, cho vật liệu không gây nguy hiểm hay vật liệu nguy hiểm.

    Cam kết chất lượng của chúng tôi: Sản xuất tại Đức

    Một lời hứa mà bạn có thể tin tưởng.

    Các thành phần chất lượng cao, chuyên môn toàn diện, giá trị gia tăng cao và đội ngũ nhân viên được đào tạo chuyên nghiệp đã đảm bảo rằng các sản phẩm đã được kiểm chứng của chúng tôi mang lại chất lượng và độ bền vượt trội trong nhiều thập kỷ.

    Chúng tôi xem mình là đối tác, luôn đồng hành cùng quý vị trong mọi thách thức về hút bụi công nghiệp. Kinh nghiệm và phản hồi của bạn rất quý giá đối với chúng tôi, vì mục tiêu của chúng tôi trùng khớp với mục tiêu của bạn – chúng tôi hướng đến việc phát triển các giải pháp và sản phẩm sáng tạo giúp bạn đạt được mục tiêu của mình một cách nhanh chóng và hiệu quả hơn.

    Điều kiện khắc nghiệt, máy hút bụi của chúng tôi đã sẵn sàng.

    Mỗi ngành nghề đều có những yêu cầu riêng biệt khi nói đến giải pháp làm sạch hoàn hảo: Tích hợp quy trình, xử lý quy mô lớn, chất nguy hiểm, khung thời gian hẹp và nhiều hơn nữa. Điều này đòi hỏi cả các máy móc và hệ thống chung lẫn các máy móc và hệ thống chuyên dụng. Từ gia công kim loại đến ngành công nghiệp ô tô, từ dược phẩm đến ngành công nghiệp thực phẩm, Kärcher là lựa chọn TOP cho máy hút bụi công nghiệp:

    • Hệ thống hút bụi công nghiệp có thể di chuyển linh hoạt hoặc lắp đặt cố định.
    • Phù hợp để hút bụi cho lượng lớn hoặc nhỏ.
    • Loại bỏ hoàn toàn các chất rắn và chất lỏng, cũng như lượng bụi lớn.
    • Làm sạch và xử lý an toàn chất thải hút nguy hiểm
    • Các máy móc được thiết kế cho mục đích sử dụng lâu dài trong công nghiệp.
    Kärcher industrial vacuums for liquids/swarf

    MÁY HÚT BỤI CÔNG NGHIỆP CHO CHẤT LỎNG/MẢNH VỤN

    Kärcher industrial vacuums for solid materials/dust

    MÁY HÚT BỤI CÔNG NGHIỆP CHO CHẤT RẮN/BỤI

    Ex industrial vacuums

    MÁY HÚT BỤI CÔNG NGHIỆP CŨ

    Industrial dust extractors

    MÁY HÚT BỤI CÔNG NGHIỆP

    Tên mới – chất lượng vẫn trứ danh như cũ. Ringler trở thành Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming GmbH

    Công ty TNHH Ringler Đang tiến hành một chiến dịch tái định vị thương hiệu toàn diện cho các sản phẩm máy hút bụi công nghiệp. Trong tương lai, toàn bộ danh mục sản phẩm của công ty sẽ được trình bày dưới tên Kärcher Tên thương hiệu. Sản phẩm của chúng tôi sẽ được cung cấp theo tiêu chuẩn với màu than chì mới của công ty, trừ khi khách hàng có yêu cầu khác. Với sáng kiến này, Kärcher đang củng cố sự thống nhất về thiết kế của tất cả các sản phẩm do tập đoàn cung cấp, đồng thời khẳng định hướng chiến lược của mình, luôn đặt khách hàng là trung tâm.

    Lợi ích cho bạn: Từ nay trở đi, quý khách sẽ được hưởng lợi nhiều hơn nữa từ danh mục sản phẩm đồng bộ của một thương hiệu quốc tế uy tín – Kärcher.

    Tổng quan về dịch vụ sản phẩm hút bụi công nghiệp Kärcher:

    • Các máy tiêu chuẩn có sẵn ngay lập tức "sẵn có trên kệ".
    • Các giải pháp tuỳ chỉnh cho khách hàng vẫn có thể được sản xuất nhanh chóng nhờ vào các kho hàng đầy đủ của chúng tôi.
    • Thời gian thực hiện dự án vẫn được duy trì ổn định nhờ vào việc có sẵn đầy đủ nguồn lực bán hàng và kế hoạch dự án.
    • Việc cung cấp phụ tùng thay thế cũng được đảm bảo nhờ mức tồn kho cao.

    Chúng tôi mong nhận được phản hồi từ quý vị qua số điện thoại +49 (0) 7195 9030.

    Từ thứ Hai đến thứ Sáu từ 07:00 đến 20:00 và thứ Bảy từ 08:00 đến 16:00

    Thân ái,Đội ngũ Kärcher

    Hơn 50 năm kinh nghiệm

    Với hệ thống hút bụi công nghiệp Kärcher, bạn được hưởng lợi từ hơn 50 năm kinh nghiệm. Chúng tôi luôn duy trì liên lạc chặt chẽ với khách hàng trên toàn thế giới để phân tích các nhiệm vụ hiện tại và mới, đồng thời tối ưu hóa việc điều chỉnh sản phẩm của chúng tôi cho phù hợp với các ứng dụng này.

    NGÀNH CÔNG NGHIỆP CỦA BẠN – MÁY HÚT BỤI CỦA CHÚNG TÔI. HỆ THỐNG HÚT BỤI CÔNG NGHIỆP KÄRCHER ĐƯỢC ƯA CHUỘNG RỘNG RÃI TRONG NHIỀU LĨNH VỰC VÀ ĐỐI TƯỢNG KHÁCH HÀNG. NGÀY QUA NGÀY.

    Industrial vacuums from Kärcher to suit every sector.

    VẤN ĐỀ CỦA BẠN LÀ VẤN ĐỀ CỦA CHÚNG TÔI. KÄRCHER CÓ DÒNG SẢN PHẨM PHÙ HỢP CHO MỌI ỨNG DỤNG.

    KÄRCHER INDUSTRIAL VACUUMS FOR LIQUIDS/SWARF

    MÁY HÚT BỤI CÔNG NGHIỆP CHO CHẤT LỎNG/MẢNH VỤNMÁY HÚT BỤI CÔNG NGHIỆP CHO LƯỢNG LỚN MẢNH VỤN MÀI MÒN VÀ CHẤT BÔI TRƠN

    Các máy hút bụi có khả năng hoạt động liên tục trong nhiều giờ mỗi ngày hoặc hoạt động 24/7 là cần thiết trong ngành công nghiệp. Phạm vi các chất bao gồm từ lượng nhỏ đến lượng rất lớn của bụi mài mòn và hạt thô, đến các chất thải được thải ra, cho đến các chất lỏng như dầu, dung dịch làm mát và nước.

    MÁY HÚT BỤI CÔNG NGHIỆP CHO CHẤT RẮN/BỤI - MÁY HÚT BỤI VỚI CÔNG NGHỆ LỌC ĐẶC BIỆT

    Các chất và vật liệu đa dạng cần được hút chân không trong các ngành công nghiệp khác nhau. Chất thải đã được thải ra, bụi nguy hiểm, mạt sắt mịn và thô, cát, tác nhân phun, tất cả các loại sợi, tàn dư thực phẩm, chất hữu cơ, vật liệu từ rất nhẹ đến rất nặng đều đặt ra yêu cầu nghiêm ngặt đối với công nghệ lọc được sử dụng. Trong hệ thống công nghiệp Kärcher của chúng tôi, bạn sẽ tìm thấy bộ lọc tối ưu cho mọi tác vụ, bất kể là hàng ngày, theo giờ hay hoạt động liên tục 24/7.

    KÄRCHER INDUSTRIAL VACUUM CLEANERS FOR SOLIDS/DUSTS
    Kärcher Ex industrial vacuums

    MÁY HÚT BỤI CÔNG NGHIỆP CŨ

    AN TOÀN ĐƯỢC CHỨNG NHẬN CHO MÔI TRƯỜNG CÓ NGUY CƠ NỔ

    Việc hút bụi trong môi trường có nguy cơ nổ đặt ra yêu cầu cao nhất về chất lượng máy móc. Máy hút bụi công nghiệp Kärcher Ex đáp ứng các tiêu chuẩn này và một số sản phẩm đã được chứng nhận bởi TÜV Süd và IBExU.

    MÁY HÚT BỤI CÔNG NGHIỆP

    ĐỂ THU GOM HIỆU QUẢ CÁC HẠT LƠ LỬNG

    Các hạt lơ lửng có thể rất đa dạng: Bụi mịn, bụi độc hại, mạt sắt mịn và tất cả các loại mài mòn. Trong nhiều ngành công nghiệp, việc hút bụi liên tục từ các quá trình sản xuất bụi kim loại, thủy tinh, đá, sợi dệt, sản phẩm nông nghiệp hoặc hóa chất ngay trong quá trình sản xuất là điều cần thiết. Các máy hút bụi công nghiệp của chúng tôi hoạt động đáng tin cậy trong việc thu gom các hạt bụi lơ lửng, ngay cả với lượng lớn, trong chế độ hoạt động liên tục 24/7 trực tiếp tại các trung tâm gia công hoặc nhà máy đóng gói kết nối.

    Kärcher industrial dust extractors
    Kärcher Ex fitted extraction unit

    MÁY HÚT BỤI CÔNG NGHIỆP CHỐNG CHÁY NỔ

    ĐỐI VỚI MỌI VẬT THỂ TREO BẰNG KHÔNG KHÍ VÀ CÓ KHẢ NĂNG GÂY NỔ.

    Việc hút liên tục các hạt bụi lơ lửng, dễ nổ trực tiếp tại nguồn phát sinh trong quá trình sản xuất đặt ra yêu cầu cực kỳ cao đối với các hệ thống hút bụi công nghiệp. Các thiết bị lọc bụi và thiết bị lọc bụi chống cháy nổ của chúng tôi đã chứng minh hiệu quả trong nhiều năm qua khi được sử dụng liên tục 24/7 trong nhiều lĩnh vực công nghiệp, đặc biệt là trong ngành chế biến kim loại và gỗ, ngành ô tô, hoá chất và dược phẩm, ngành thực phẩm, sản xuất giấy, ngành chế biến cao su và nhựa, cũng như trong khu vực 22.

    Giải pháp tùy chỉnh cho từng khách hàng cho các tác vụ cụ thể

    Kärcher customer-specific suction solution

    Giải pháp cá nhân

    Yêu cầu đối với hệ thống hút chân không trong công nghiệp có thể rất cụ thể. Chúng tôi thiết kế từng hệ thống một cách riêng biệt theo nhu cầu cụ thể của quý khách. Dịch vụ của chúng tôi bao gồm từ các giải pháp di động đơn giản cho đến các giải pháp hút chân không phức tạp, được tùy chỉnh đặc biệt và kết nối chặt chẽ. Với hơn 50 năm kinh nghiệm trong lĩnh vực phát triển và triển khai hệ thống hút chân không công nghiệp, chúng tôi là đối tác đáng tin cậy của quý vị. Do đó, bạn sẽ nhận được các giải pháp toàn diện và hiệu quả từ một nguồn duy nhất.

    Pipelines

    Hệ thống ống dẫn – kết nối hoàn hảo, hiệu suất tối ưu.

    Các máy hút bụi công nghiệp cố định của chúng tôi có thể được sử dụng như hệ thống cho một hoặc hệ thống đa người dùng, với các điểm hút cầm tay hoặc được tích hợp trực tiếp vào quy trình. Để thực hiện điều này, chúng tôi có thể cung cấp cho quý khách tất cả các thành phần cần thiết, từ các điểm hút và phụ kiện đến hệ thống ống dẫn được tùy chỉnh theo yêu cầu.

    Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming Service

    DỊCH VỤ

    Bạn có thể tin tưởng vào chúng tôi. Dịch vụ toàn diện của chúng tôi không dừng lại sau khi quý khách đã chấp nhận hệ thống. Tìm hiểu thêm về những gì chúng tôi có thể cung cấp và liên hệ với chúng tôi.

    TÌM HIỂU THÊM

    Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming references

    TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO

    Một thành tích đáng tự hào: Hệ thống của chúng tôi được sử dụng bởi nhiều doanh nghiệp nổi tiếng trên toàn thế giới. Dù là sản phẩm có sẵn hay được thiết kế riêng, chúng tôi luôn cung cấp cho mỗi khách hàng giải pháp hoàn hảo tại chỗ.

    Tìm hiểu thêm

    VỀ CHÚNG TÔI

    Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming / Dedusting Solutions

    DNA của chúng tôi

    Chúng tôi là ai: Chuyên gia về giải pháp hút công nghiệp.

    Với hơn 50 năm kinh nghiệm trong ngành, quý khách có thể hoàn toàn yên tâm khi lựa chọn dịch vụ của chúng tôi. Đội ngũ chuyên nghiệp của chúng tôi sẽ hợp tác chặt chẽ với quý khách để thiết kế các giải pháp hoàn hảo, đáp ứng đầy đủ nhu cầu của quý khách thông qua danh mục sản phẩm đa dạng của chúng tôi, đồng thời cung cấp cho quý khách những tư vấn chuyên môn toàn diện. Chúng tôi cam kết hỗ trợ khách hàng tạo ra môi trường làm việc sạch sẽ và an toàn thông qua các giải pháp làm sạch hiệu quả.

    Những gì chúng tôi cung cấp: Các giải pháp chất lượng cao mà bạn có thể tin tưởng.

    Với các giải pháp của chúng tôi, bao gồm các máy hút bụi công nghiệp chất lượng cao cùng với bộ phụ kiện đa năng phù hợp cho nhiều ứng dụng khác nhau, chúng tôi giúp quá trình sản xuất hàng ngày của bạn trở nên dễ dàng hơn đáng kể. Các giải pháp của chúng tôi được bổ sung bởi các khái niệm dịch vụ đảm bảo rằng giải pháp hút bụi công nghiệp của bạn luôn sẵn sàng để sử dụng. Chúng tôi luôn sẵn sàng hỗ trợ và tư vấn cho quý khách mọi lúc. Đó là một lời hứa mà bạn có thể tin tưởng.

    Những gì định hình chúng tôi: Giống như hai mặt của một đồng xu, chúng tôi đại diện cho hàng thập kỷ kinh nghiệm tích lũy của Ringler GmbH và quá trình tái thương hiệu của công ty này thành Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming GmbH.

    Các thành phần chất lượng cao, chuyên môn toàn diện, giá trị gia tăng cao và đội ngũ nhân viên chuyên nghiệp đã đảm bảo rằng các giải pháp đã được kiểm chứng của chúng tôi mang lại chất lượng và độ bền vượt trội trong nhiều thập kỷ. Với kinh nghiệm tích lũy trong các lĩnh vực phát triển, sản xuất, bán hàng, dịch vụ và kỹ thuật ứng dụng, chúng tôi hỗ trợ quý khách hàng xây dựng một cơ sở sản xuất sạch hơn, an toàn hơn và thân thiện với môi trường hơn.

    Individual Kärcher industrial suction systems

    HÀN

    Mức độ giá trị gia tăng cao của chúng tôi cho phép chúng tôi phản ứng linh hoạt với nhu cầu của quý khách.

    Kärcher industrial suction systems with individual colour choice

    VẼ

    Chúng tôi rất hân hạnh được cung cấp hệ thống hút bụi công nghiệp của mình theo các yêu cầu về màu sắc của quý khách.

    Kärcher top-quality industrial suction systems

    LẮP ĐẶT

    Sản xuất tại Đức – quy trình làm việc được tổ chức tối ưu đảm bảo các tiêu chuẩn chất lượng cao nhất.

    Tài liệu quảng cáo để tải xuống

    IVC Range

    Dải IVC

    Máy hút bụi công nghiệp dành cho các công việc làm sạch khó khăn

    Tải xuống
    IVM_Range_flyer

    Dải IVM

    Làm việc làm sạch và dọn dẹp hiệu quả trong ngành thực phẩm.

    Tải xuống
    IVM_60_24-2_M_ACD_WS_flyer

    IVM 60/24-2 M ACD WS

    Bộ tách sơ cấp ướt cho bụi dễ cháy và nổ.

    Tải xuống

    SỰ KIỆN

    Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming / Dedusting Solutions at trade fairs and events

    Hãy ghé thăm chúng tôi tại các triển lãm thương mại của chúng tôi! Chúng tôi rất mong được gặp lại quý vị! 

    Do tình hình đại dịch COVID-19 đang diễn ra, chúng tôi hiện tại không tham gia các hội chợ thương mại.

    Liên hệ với chúng tôi 

    Báo giá và tư vấn

    Nếu bạn đang tìm kiếm một giải pháp hoàn hảo đáp ứng mọi nhu cầu của mình – một giải pháp đáng tin cậy, bền bỉ và hiệu quả cho các chuyên gia – chúng tôi sẵn sàng hỗ trợ bạn với tư vấn cá nhân hóa.

    Bán hàng tại Đức

    Alfred Kärcher Vertriebs-GmbH Đường Friedrich-List 47 1364 Winnenden Đức

    Hộp thư 80071361 Winnenden, Đức

    Điện thoại: +49 (0) 7195 9030

    Fax  +49 (0) 7195 903 2805

    Đường dây nóng của chúng tôi hoạt động từ thứ Hai đến thứ Sáu từ 07:00 đến 20:00 và vào thứ Bảy từ 08:00 đến 16:00.