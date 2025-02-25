Đừng bỏ lỡ! Ưu đãi siêu hấp dẫn đang diễn ra từ 18/06 - 30/06/2026 khám phá ngay!
Giao hành nhanh
Thanh toán đa dạng
Bảo mật thanh toán
Quốc gia: Việt Nam
As a full-service provider in the sweeping technology sector, we offer solutions for every application: from small articulated sweepers with unrivalled compactness and manoeuvrability in inner-city applications to 3.5-tonne-class powerhouses with all-wheel steering for reliable heavy-duty operations all year round. Whether it’s for narrow town streets or for cleaning main roads and city squares, we have the right machine for you.
Highly professional brush systems, low wear and tear, large fresh water tanks and a water circulation system for long working cycles: our vacuum sweepers offer a vast array of technical innovations. Combined with intuitive operating concepts, powerful drives and exemplary environmental performance, they guarantee a superior all-round package.
Spacious cabs offer not only greater operator comfort, but also 360° visibility for a better view of the essentials and enhanced safety. Our ROPS-certified cabs offer optimal working conditions thanks to their efficient ventilation systems and optional or standard air conditioning systems for all seasons.