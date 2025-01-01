eco!efficiency
Use of the eco!efficiency mode on many HDS machines ensures:
- superb cleaning results for regular tasks
- 20% lower CO2 emissions
- 20% fuel saving
HD / HDS
The right choice of accessories for specific applications. With the right accessories you can clean faster and therefore often save electricity and water.
With Servo Control, the pressure and water volume can be adjusted directly on the spray gun:
When using a long water supply line, the water supply can, if necessary, be turned off early when there is sufficient water in the water hose and cistern to complete the cleaning task.
With the Switch-Chem system, cleaning agent bottles cannot be completely emptied. By quickly and simply removing the cleaning agent bottles, the residual quantities can be transferred to the next bottle.