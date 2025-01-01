At 40% less power input, eco!efficiency dry vacuum cleaners achieve 98% of the suction power of the basic unit, which is completely sufficient for daily maintenance cleaning. The eco!efficiency machines are also noticeably and measurably quieter with just half the noise level.

The T 12/1 eco!efficiency, for example, has an optimal cleaning performance and energy utilisation ratio, which once and for all clearly contradicts the popular belief that power can only be replaced by one thing, namely more power. What you put in is what you get out. Dry vacuum cleaners with a powerful 750 watt motor rating offer the power needed for use in offices and hotels. The suction power is inadequate below 200 watts, but improves continuously from 200 watts.

A 750 watt motor produces the ideal suction power, which is more than adequate for removing normal house dust on textiles or hard surfaces. Higher suction power results in only slightly better cleaning results. Higher suction power can also make it difficult to clean high-pile carpets. The suction power therefore has its advantages and disadvantages.