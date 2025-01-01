Shop our best deals this month!

    eco!efficiency – achieve more with efficiency

    The name Kärcher is synonymous worldwide with power, quality and innovation. It also stands for cleaning expertise that sets standards. As a world market leader for cleaning systems, Kärcher is one of the driving forces behind technological developments, not only in this field. Over 600 employees in research and development work on even more economical and environmentally friendly processes and products. using the most advanced technologies in design, development and testing in their quest for even greater efficiency, longer service lives and better environmental protection. And with a high level of service over the entire life cycle up to withdrawal and proper recycling of the products. Always guided by the principle that, for us, the customer is the measure of all things. Underlined by products that focus on the responsibilities of tomorrow: Kärcher eco!efficiency.

    Signs of the times.

    If you want to move and change things, you have to point the way. And show your colours. The blue symbols representing the various building blocks of Kärcher eco!efficiency show at a glance how and where Kärcher's power of innovation achieves measurably greater and better efficiency. Kärcher eco!efficiency is implemented in all business areas and is an integral part of corporate policies and actions.

    Measurable time saving

    The simple equation, time = money, is still valid, but is multiplied by the efficiency factor. More efficient machines allowing work to be carried out more quickly lead to significant labour cost savings. These allow a shorter payback period, greater added value and real competitive advantages.

    High recyclability

    Raw materials that cannot be avoided at the outset must be recyclable as far as possible after a long machine life. Kärcher machines are currently more than 90% recyclable.

    Reduced water consumption

    Drinking water is precious and conserving it protects natural resources and saves energy for processing, transport and disposal. Many Kärcher high-pressure cleaners and scrubber driers already meet the eco!efficiency standard or feature an eco!efficiency mode, which efficiently regulates the water volume depending on the cleaning task.

    Less noise

    Noise is not just unpleasant, it has been shown to be damaging to health over the long term. Kärcher tackles working noise both in its own production processes and for users, on the one hand through constructive noise damping and on the other by reducing power to an optimum level. An example of this is the T 12/1 eco!efficiency dry vacuum cleaner. Its working noise level has been reduced by 5 dB(A) compared to the basic model, making it over 50% quieter. Furthermore, the low frequency of its operating noise is subjectively perceived as being very pleasant. As a result, the T 12/1 eco!efficiency is also ideal for longer work intervals and noise-sensitive areas.

    Intelligent energy efficiency

    Everything has its limits. Sometimes more power no longer makes sense. The T 12/1 eco!efficiency dry vacuum cleaner proves that less can be more. Its 750 W motor uses 40% less electricity but, thanks to flow-optimised suction channels, achieves 98% of the cleaning performance of the basic unit, which is more than sufficient for maintenance cleaning.

    Exemplary reparability

    As early as the development phase, Kärcher machines are designed for reparability: as few components and assemblies as possible, the best possible accessibility and as many standard parts as possible, e.g. standardisation of screws.

    Fit-for-purpose material selection

    The selection of the best materials for a particular case is a never-ending challenge. New materials and production processes open up new opportunities in manufacturing and the use of machines, accessories and consumables. Lightweight design, durability, avoidance of harmful substances, recyclability and costs – these are factors from which Kärcher regularly re-calculates formulae for efficiency and eco-friendliness.

    Reduced CO₂ emissions

    Reducing CO2 greenhouse gas emissions is a global objective. To reduce its carbon footprint, Kärcher is making its contribution on all levels of production and in all business areas: through optimised use of materials, energy and water, high recyclability, as well as self-generated renewable energy.

    Optimised company processes

    Kärcher eco!efficiency simply means continuously trimming all processes in the company to achieve maximum efficiency. This results in constant optimisation in all areas.

    Less waste water pollution

    It is as easy as it sounds: water that has not been used does not need to be disposed of. At the same time, dirty water should be concentrated in order to make work easier for sewage treatment plants. The Kärcher system, consisting of the machine, accessories and detergents is fine-tuned to achieve maximum effect with minimum effort.

    Extended service life

    The robust construction style and high strength are the key requirements for a long usage phase. High quality, reparability and a long-term spare parts supply ensure that Kärcher Professional machines give years of reliable service.

    Correctly dosed cleaning agents

    The most environmentally-friendly and economical cleaning agent is that which is not used. Kärcher DOSE technology enables exact dosing of cleaning agents and, as a result, achieves a significantly lower level of consumption.

    Reduced use of materials

    If there is one art that is efficient, it is the art of reduction. Less material consumption due to optimised designs is one aspect. Another is reducing the number of components. On average, Kärcher machines consist of significantly fewer components than comparable competitor models. The resulting lighter weight not only saves driving energy, it also saves a serious amount of raw materials and energy in manufacture.

    Effective dust filtering

    Dust is a nuisance to people and the environment and can be detrimental to health and ecology. Kärcher vacuum cleaners feature efficient filter systems with innovative components, such as TACT and TACT2 systems for fully automatic filter cleaning as well as HEPA filters for hygienically clean, particle-free exhaust air. Fleece filter bags with a better degree of separation, double the intake capacity and longer service life compared to paper filter bags. And last but not least, certified safety vacuum cleaners for critical applications.

    Comprehensive spare parts supplyComprehensive spare parts supply

    Durable investment goods can only fully develop their economical and environmental advantages if all spare parts are available until the end of their service life. Depending on the particular machine, Kärcher guarantees a spare parts supply for up to ten years after a model goes out of production.

    Anything's possible. Above all, more efficiently.

    Efficiency comes in a range of forms: reduced energy consumption, high-performance combustion engines, lower consumption of cleaning agents, using highly-concentrated cleaning agents to reduce packaging, as well as structural recyclability and/or the minimisation of components. These are effects which can only be achieved through new ideas and innovative technologies and which, above all, require the will and ability to actually carry them out.

    Kärcher offers a comprehensive range of machines and cleaning agents carrying the eco!efficiency rating, with which operators across a wide range of diverse fields can achieve effective, efficient and eco-friendly cleaning. Kärcher machines with eco!efficiency mode offer the chance to work with reduced power for lighter soiling, thereby saving energy and cleaning agent, as well as protecting the machine. Kärcher machines with standard eco!efficiency offer comprehensive technical features for permanently saving energy, cleaning agent and time.

    The eco!efficiency dry vacuum cleaner: Powerful. Economical. Quiet.

    At 40% less power input, eco!efficiency dry vacuum cleaners achieve 98% of the suction power of the basic unit, which is completely sufficient for daily maintenance cleaning. The eco!efficiency machines are also noticeably and measurably quieter with just half the noise level.

    The T 12/1 eco!efficiency, for example, has an optimal cleaning performance and energy utilisation ratio, which once and for all clearly contradicts the popular belief that power can only be replaced by one thing, namely more power. What you put in is what you get out. Dry vacuum cleaners with a powerful 750 watt motor rating offer the power needed for use in offices and hotels. The suction power is inadequate below 200 watts, but improves continuously from 200 watts.

    A 750 watt motor produces the ideal suction power, which is more than adequate for removing normal house dust on textiles or hard surfaces. Higher suction power results in only slightly better cleaning results. Higher suction power can also make it difficult to clean high-pile carpets. The suction power therefore has its advantages and disadvantages.

    Highly efficient: HDS-E 8/16-4 M eco!efficiency.

    The innovative HDS-E 8/16-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaners from Kärcher set standards in energy efficiency and are the optimal solution for saving energy: with up to 40% energy savings in standby mode.

    The Kärcher HDS-E 8/16-4 M generates hot water with 400 V AC and can therefore also be used where exhaust gases are undesirable or prohibited. The three models with heating capacities of 12, 24 or 36 kW have an eco!efficiency mode, in which cleaning can be done particularly efficiently at 60°C. For particularly stubborn dirt, the water temperature can be raised to up to 85°C. With its high power and Servo Control, the 36 kW model cleans with up to 80°C in continuous operation. The high-speed heating chamber in the 12 kW version ensures a much shorter preheating time. All HDS-E 8/16-4 M come with corrosion-resistant stainless steel boiler, integrated limescale protection device, convenient tilting aid for easy manoeuvring and a lockable drawer for accessories and tools.

    The Kärcher HDS-E 8/16-4 M reduces energy consumption by up to 40% in standby mode thanks to the insulated boiler, depending on the application and version. The above graphic shows the heat dissipation of the insulated boiler (left in the image) in comparison with a non-insulated one.

    eco!efficiency cleaning agents.

    Effective cleaning agents are indispensable in many cleaning applications for achieving optimal results. In principle, this will not change, however there are increasing requirements for efficiency and environmental protection. This calls for a balance between cleaning power, protection of operators, materials and the environment. This balance must be maintained in any event. Kärcher works continuously in its own development laboratories and production on cleaning agents of the future. The result is convincing: Kärcher eco!efficiency cleaning agents.

    Thinking two steps ahead: eco!efficiency mode.

    Significant developments naturally proceed in stages. One pioneering development in cleaning machines is the Kärcher eco!efficiency mode, which is easy to select even whilst cleaning. In eco!efficiency mode, the machine automatically operates at the highest efficiency level. This noticeably reduces the consumption of energy, water and cleaning agent. It also reduces wear and tear on materials and the machine, resulting in longer maintenance intervals, lower service costs and longer lifetime.

    Scrubber driers with eco!efficiency mode

    Numerous model series of Kärcher scrubber driers with traction drive or step-on operation are already equipped with eco!efficiency mode. In this mode, the brush speed and the suction power are reduced to a level adequate for lighter soiling. This allows excellent cleaning results to be achieved with significantly lower consumption and reduces wear and tear on the machine. Up to 20% energy and 10% water and detergent can be saved with the eco!efficiency mode. Tried-and-tested technologies, such as the DOSE intelligent detergent dosing unit or replaceable brush heads, further enhance efficiency. With new ideas and technological innovations already in development and testing, additional significant increases in efficiency will soon be possible.

    High-pressure cleaners with eco!efficiency mode

    Due to the principle they use, hot-water high-pressure cleaners require larger amounts of energy and additional cleaning agents where appropriate for very stubborn dirt. Hot water high-pressure cleaning is, however, a very efficient technology in comparison with conventional cleaning. With hot water under high pressure, comparable cleaning results are achieved with greatly reduced water use. However, Kärcher HDS high-pressure cleaners can be used for much more demanding cleaning tasks which would be completely unthinkable with just water, cleaning agent and hand scrubbers. The use of heat energy is considerably outweighed by the amount of water and cleaning agent saved. The time saved brings another significantly higher economical effect.

    The new Kärcher HDS with eco!efficiency mode significantly increases the advance in efficiency. If the eco!efficiency mode is active, the water temperature is adjusted to 60°C, because 60°C is entirely sufficient to fulfil most cleaning tasks. Not just for light soiling, but also on moderate soiling. With the eco!efficiency mode of Kärcher HDS, a perfect balance between cleaning performance and energy use is achieved – without compromising results.

