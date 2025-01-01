Financing solutions in the cleaning industry

While modern, high-performance equipment is crucial for commercial cleaning, it may not always be feasible for businesses to make a large, upfront investment in this equipment. In such cases, equipment leasing can be an effective financing option. By selecting appropriate equipment that can streamline cleaning processes and increase productivity, businesses can benefit from reduced task completion time, which ultimately translates to cost savings. With a monthly charge for the equipment lease, businesses can easily manage their cleaning expenses while ensuring that their equipment is up-to-date and effective.

How to finance cleaning and what to look out for

The concept of a ‘minimum contract term’ has garnered negative attention in the leasing industry due to automatic contract renewal if not canceled in a timely manner. However, the cleaning industry offers a variety of financing solutions that regulate contract termination differently and remind customers of the contract's end in advance.

Leasing takes into account the remaining value of the equipment at the end of the contract, allowing customers to amortize 80% of the purchase value through installment payments during the leasing period, assuming a residual value of 20%. At the contract's end, the product can be returned, the contract can be extended, or the product can be purchased at market value. In order to provide customers with the necessary information to make informed decisions about their equipment, leasing providers should actively inform customers of expiring contracts and prevent any undesired automatic renewals.